Mountaineers get December matchup against Boilermakers in Brooklyn

MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins is going to the Hall of Fame … sort of.
No, Huggins hasn’t yet been voted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., but the fourth winningest active college coach and his West Virginia men’s basketball team will be playing Purdue in the 2nd annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The eight-team invitational matches the Boilermakers against the Mountaineers as one of four games in the basketball showcase. Penn State will also play Florida, while Stanford will face Georgia Tech and Army will go against Princeton.
“We are certainly looking forward to participating in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York against Purdue,” said Huggins, who has always said that playing in New York was one of his favorite stops.
“I have a lot of respect for Paint (Matt Painter) and the job he has done at Purdue. Since I’ve been at West Virginia, we have played Purdue four times and another three times in closed scrimmages,” Huggins said.
“Anytime you have the opportunity to play a team like Purdue and the opportunity to play in a special non-conference event, you jump on it. We love playing in New York and our fans love when we play in New York. We’re happy to be a part of this event and for the continued exposure for our basketball program.”
West Virginia is coming off a 21-10 season and seemed to be jelling at tournament time last March when play was shut down just before the Big 12 Tournament was to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Historically, WVU has not had any success against Purdue, owning only one victory in eight tries.
That victory came at the Coliseum on January 16, 2011, when an unranked Mountaineers team coached by Huggins stunned the nation’s No. 8 Purdue team, 68-64.
In that game, WVU could not control Purdue’s JaJuan Johnson, who scored 27 points.
Kevin Jones led the Mountaineers that day with 17 points and nine rebounds while John Flowers added 15 points with seven rebounds, hitting five of his six field goal tries including both 3s he shot.
Purdue is coming off a down season, finishing agt 16-15 last year, finishing tied for 10th in the Big Ten with a 9-11 record.
“We are excited to face West Virginia in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, adding another great opponent to our schedule,” Painter said. “We have a lot of respect for Bob Huggins and his program and we know it will be a big challenge for our squad. Playing in Brooklyn at Barclays Center will be a great experience for us and we are looking forward to the opportunity.”
