MORGANTOWN – Eight members of the West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Redshirt senior outfielder/right-handed pitcher Braden Zarbnisky, who is majoring in sport management, was one of three players nominated with a 4.0 grade point average. He was joined on the first team by redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Dillon Meadows, who is majoring in agriculture and natural resources, sophomore right-handed pitchers Ryan Bergert, who is majoring in sport management, Brock Helverson, who is majoring in agribusiness management, and Zach Ottinger, who is majoring in sport management, sophomore infielder Tevin Tucker, who is majoring in sport and exercise psychology, and redshirt freshman infielder Alec Burns whose major is sport management.
Additionally, sophomore left-handed pitcher Beau Lowery was named to the second team. The Mountaineers’ eight representatives are the most since placing eight on the squad in 2017. WVU’s seven first-team selections are the most since joining the conference in 2013.
In all, 125 student-athletes were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Baseball Team, including 82 on the first team.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.
