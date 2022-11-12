When the narrative persists that folks are leaving West Virginia in droves, it's encouraging to know that some extremely accomplished people are choosing West Virginia — namely Marion County — as their home.
In 2019, Mannington welcomed two new residents to the city, Leonard "Lenny" Lopatin and his wife Jackie Lopatin. The couple were transplants from Asheville, North Carolina but took a winding route to land in Marion County.
It may sound like a classic story — an older couple winding down to a quiet town in the hills away from the bustle of the city, but the Lopatins are far from an ordinary couple.
A long, winding trip
A graduate of New York City's prestigious Julliard School, Leonard E. Lopatin is an accomplished flutist with a long list of credentials. Jackie Lopatin is a published science-fiction author whose passion for specific series is what led the two to Mannington in the first place.
For Lenny, though, Mannington is just one stop on a long path he's been following since childhood. His story starts in New York City where he was raised in a moderately musical family.
His mother played piano and was a singer, but never had the time to make a profession out of it. When the time came, she sat Lenny in front of the piano to try it out, but it just didn't stick.
His parents set music to the side, thinking it just wasn't for Lenny. However, that changed when he was 12 and his mother spotted him struggling to put together his cousin's flute.
After she helped him piece the flute together, Lenny blew a few failed blows. However, a second try resulted in a clear tone that whistled through the body of the flute.
"There was a sudden expression of glee and satisfaction that I got from that," Lenny said. "A bell went off in my mother's head right then that maybe there was a second chance to get me into music."
From then on, Lenny's love for the flute bloomed and he joined his school's band quickly showing promise and excelled at the instrument. With the support of his parents, he pursued a collegiate career in music.
First he was accepted at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music and attended for a semester, but that didn't meet his expectations, so he instead attended Julliard, one of the most famous arts conservatories in the world.
He graduated high school in 1972, and Julliard in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in music.
The professional world
Right after graduation, thanks to the support and help of his flute teacher, Arthur Lora, Lenny landed a spot with New York's Metropolitan Opera — a phenomenon that just doesn't happen nowadays in the industry.
"Today, if you're auditioning for the Met Opera, you need to at least be able to say something like, 'I'm second flute in the San Diego Opera,'" Lenny said. "It was different back then, and I got the job right out of college."
His time at the Met Opera was where he started to discover a second passion — flutemaking.
After his stint at the Met, he was aching for a change of pace and had become friends with Bickford Brannen, one of the founders of Brannen Brothers Flutemakers Inc. in Woburn, Massachusetts.
In 1978, Brannen Brothers was just getting off the ground, but now is one of the major handmade flutemakers in the United States with worldwide clientele.
After some persuading, Lenny was offered a trial run for a summer during the Met's offseason as a flutemaker with Brannen.
"I found that at the end of the day at the job I was filthy and dirty and covered in grease from all the machines and I just loved it," Lenny said. "I thought it was just great. I told Bick (Brannen) was ready to make a change and he told me, 'You are nuts.'"
A passion for the craft
Bick Brannen wasn't too keen on letting Lenny throw out his gig at the Met to make flutes, but Lenny was persistent and finally was hired as a flutemaker at Brannen in 1979 where he worked in the Boston-area for 10 years.
Like his work in the music world, he excelled at flutemaking. Jackie recalled that all the other flutemakers down the line from Lenny in the process loved to find out they were finishing one of his flutes, because he always produced "nice and tidy" work.
After his 10-year stint with Brannen, Lenny was ready for another change and decided to venture out on his own to create his own brand of flutes. A traditional flute is known for its circular keys and holes. However, Lenny turned that model on its head, and developed a flute with square keys and holes.
The technical reasoning behind this innovation is complicated and Lenny has written about it at great length on his flute company's website.So, in 1994, he decided to leave Brannen Brothers and start Lopatin Flute Company. He began investing his time into designing and marketing his SquareONE family of flutes.
Asheville to Mannington
In 2002, some life changes had Lenny reconsidering his living situation in the Boston area and he decided to follow a friend to Asheville, N.C., which is where he met Jackie. Lenny kept making flutes but earned a seat in the Asheville Symphony.
He and Jackie got married and lived in Asheville up until 2019, when Jackie received an inheritance and had to make a choice.
"We had just enough money to put a down payment on a dog of a house in Asheville," Jackie said. "But, on a whim, I typed in Mannington, West Virginia."
Jackie is a storyteller and science fiction author and one of her favorite sci-fi books is the "1632" series by the late Morgantown author Eric Flint. The series takes place in the fictional town of Grantville, West Virginia, which is modeled off of Mannington.
As a fan of the series, Jackie had looked at the streets of Mannington from Google Earth and when shopping for a new home, she decided to look at listings in the area on a whim, and found a home she and Lenny could buy outright with the money.
In 2019, the two moved to Marion County and started to settle in.
Lenny has slowed down his flutemaking, mostly just doing repair work for his custumers here and there, but the two have been frequent contributors at the Round Barn.
Looking back on the winding road his life has taken, Lenny was struck by the difference the support from others in his life made. Whether it was his parents when he was young, his instructor at Julliard, Bick Brannen or Jackie, he never did it alone, even when he felt like he had.
Now in Mannington, whether they need a replacement filter for their furnace or a patch to their roof, their neighbors are there for support any way they can.
"The support from others was more important than I had ever realized and I think I've under appreciated that," Lenny said. "I'm still growing and I'm not afraid to admit that."
While Lenny's workshop is mostly closed these days, his company website is still up and running and is a full of information about his product's history and the idea behind it. For more information, visit www.squareoneflutes.com.
