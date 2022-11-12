Located on the edge of three towns, a farmer's market in Bridgeport provides fun fall activities and fresh produce.
Edge of Town Farm Market is owned by third generation farmer Jason Poth. Poth has worked the land that his father, grandfather and great-grandfather worked and raised cattle and dairy cows for years. In 1996, the dairy portion of the farm moved, but he fully transitioned into raising beef cattle in 2004.
Poth has had different markets near the location of his current one. The market has been open for three years, each year getting bigger, adding new variety and activities.
This year, they added a corn maze and a hayride. They sell fresh produce, baked goods, honey, other handmade goods and a pumpkin patch. Poth has freezers full of beef he has harvested off of the farm. They also trade with other craftsmen and farmers so they can offer a larger variety of goods for sale. For example, honey and potatoes are items that Poth traded with other farmers.
"It's a community effort; there's a lot of people involved. The guy that mows the yard at (Peachie Panetta's) house brings blackberries, tomatoes and all kinds of stuff like that to the shop. He buys his plants here in the spring and then turns around and brings produce in later in the summer," Poth said.
October is one of their busiest months. The last weekend of October was the last weekend for their corn maze and hayrides, of which, a portion of the profit raised was donated to the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties. On busy days, the farm welcomed hundreds of guests ready to jump on the hayride and venture through the corn maze.
"It's fun. It's really fun. Especially this time of year when you got people coming out in the fields, picking pumpkins, going on to the hayride and all that," Poth said.
In the shop, Poth's step-daughter Hanna Lipscomb, works daily, after she gets off from her other job at United Hospital Center. She also manages the market's Facebook page and the phone. Lipscomb's grandma, Peachie Panetta, works in the market, as well, when Lipscomb is working her other job.
Poth said they do not use the term step daughter often, though.
Lipscomb agreed, adding that they work very well together and if they weren't family, it likely wouldn't work as well as it does.
"I just like those family owned, I guess. It's easier for all of us to work together and actually makes it nicer sometimes," Lipscomb said with a laugh.
Poth maintains hundreds of cattle and has another farm in Taylor County. When he isn't working on the farm, he delivers meat or plans new things to add in the future.
"They are some of the hardest workers I know," Panetta said.
The corn maze will become food for the cows as they will graze on it for the next week or so, which is efficient, Poth said. They also have high school students attend the farm, as a field trip. High school students come to the farm before the season begins to take off and help separate pumpkins in the pumpkin patch from the vine.
"We have a lot of helpers; a lot of friends that help out so willingly. They just like to be here. So for the haunted maze, we have a bunch of friends and family that like to dress up," Lipscomb said.
Throughout November, the shop will have pumpkins until they are bought or become rotten, some produce, honey and a variety of cuts of beef. They will have handmade Christmas gifts in the store, as well.
Poth tries to keep the freshest produce available in the shop, which sometimes means they are limited in variety, depending on the season. But, Poth said what they have is some of the best and freshest available.
"In the winter, we don't have much produce, just because we try to have grown here produce. We've had people say, 'Oh, you need to bring tomatoes in.' But, they come from Florida, they're green when they put them in the truck, ripen in the truck and they're hard as rocks," Poth said.
After Christmas, the store will close for renovations and reopen in April. Poth plans to finish the inside of the store and add a kitchen, so they are able to sell food, such as pizza and hot dogs with chili, next year. He also plans to significantly increase the size of the corn maze. In the next two or three years, Poth plans to add apple picking on the farm and already has apple trees planted.
"The reason I want to shut down this winter is because I want to be able to tear things up in here for a little bit and I don't want to keep putting them back every time we're open," Poth said.
Edge of Town Farm Market is located at 1165 Anmoore Rd. in Bridgeport. Their new hours until Christmas are Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page or call 304-841-5102.
