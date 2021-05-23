Jeff' Grable's passion for music began deep within his family.
"I've always been into music, as long as I can remember," said Grable, who's been a musician in the Morgantown area for the majority of his life. "My dad plays several instruments, my mom sings and plays piano, so I just kind of grew up with it."
Grable's instrument of choice is the acoustic guitar and his own voice, but he's more than capable at mixing and mastering his own music.
"I would say I was probably eight or nine-years-old when I started playing the guitar," Grable said. "Been doing it ever since. Took off, locked myself in a room and I've been doing it ever since."
Since that age, Grable always knew that what he wanted to play and perform. KISS and Van Halen and the major rock and roll names of the 70s and 80s, inspired him to pursue his dream.
"That was it, I was like 'yeah that's what I want to do,'" Grable said.
During and after high school, Grable joined and played in a few bands that gained local notoriety. It was that notoriety that made him realize that music was his calling.
"College was never even a thought really," Grable said. "Early on, it was mostly cover bands and playing in bars."
As early as 12, he started writing his own songs. He became close with a few friends and they began writing and performing their own material.
"We ended up going out and showcasing for a couple major record labels," Grable said. "Nothing ever really came of it, but we were out playing and doing our own thing. Ever since then that's just been what I do — I play music."
Like every musician, music itself holds a special meaning to Grable, which shows in his performances.
"I've been at it so long that [music] is just a part of me," Grable said. "I don't know what I'd say is special about it, it's just what I am. It's my complete release from everything. It's always been my way of communicating."
But a career in the arts comes with many interesting places and people. In his time playing, Grable has experienced no shortage of interesting places.
"I think I've played in every dive joint imaginable," Grable said. "I remember one time we played in the basement of a bar on a dirt floor with nothing but an extension cord."
Since the shutdown last year, the pandemic really hurt the small music gig scene and the arts in general. Grable used that time and energy to write and produce an album of all original material.
"The arts took a serious beating. Being an artist, it was really tough to get a grip on things and figure out how to deal with it," Grable said.
In his album "Glass Ego," released on April 30, Grable explores his emotions through the pandemic and expressed it in his music, most of which was written during lockdown.
"It's basically about how I was handling my life during the pandemic and how I was perceiving things and how it was changing me," Grable said. "I felt completely dejected, really. I couldn't do anything, couldn't communicate with people, couldn't go play anywhere."
The question of genre always proves daunting for a musician. Asking an artist to classify his or her art is challenging, justifiably so.
"I call [my music] rock and roll," Grable said. "I've had that question posed so many times and I just don't know how to narrow it down. Some of it is folk-y, some of it is blues-y. It just depends where my head is while I'm writing. So I just say rock and roll."
With the pandemic restrictions beginning to wane and venues opening back up, Grable is cautiously optimistic about getting back to business.
"I am [excited] in a way, but I'm still a little timid about it," Grable said. "I'm not sure if it's a good idea to pack a whole bunch of people into a place, but I have started booking some shows through the summer. But it's mostly outdoor venues."
While Grable calls West Virginia home, he's been all over the country playing music. But in the past 10 years, he's mostly stuck to solo acoustic shows.
"That's taken me to bars, restaurants, craft breweries, wineries and music festivals. All that kind of stuff," Grable said. "I've probably covered a seven or eight state radius from Morgantown."
Through the years, Grable has moved around but always seems to find himself back in Morgantown, back in West Virginia.
"Like it or not, wherever you're from that's home," Grable said. "That's where your people are. You can always come back and find comfort coming home."
Grable says the pandemic and lockdown has changed his outlook on life for the better.
"Before I was so focused on playing to booking the next show, now every little job is really not that important," Grable said. "Taking care of your people is more important than whatever the hell you do with your life. I'm really looking at things a bit more relaxed."
Grable had his first live show in 14 months May 14 at Morgantown Flour & Feed on the wharf, where he had a microphone, his guitar, his voice and a beer.
"It's been a weird 14 months," Grable said. "I keep referring to everything before as the 'before times.' I'm just trying to deal with how to proceed cautiously. You have to see things differently."
Kristin Taylor, owner of Morgantown Flour & Feed, has known Grable for 23 years. She said he's been a musician since she first met him.
Taylor recalled going out to see Grable perform in one of previous bands, now things have come full circle with her inviting him to play in her business.
"I told them if I open back up, I want live music," Taylor said. "If COVID gets me at least I had live music."
The local music scene in Morgantown is certainly blossoming back to life. Taylor says her restaurant is booked through August and she still has acts calling for a spot. But she'll always have space for Grable to come back and perform.
"It's like having family," Taylor said. "He's local, everything about him is. He's just Morgantown."
Grable's music and his new album can be found anywhere music is streamed by searching "Jeff Grable" or purchase it directly from him at jeffgrable.bandcamp.com.
