If you’re looking for a weekend getaway in some green space, a short drive will get you to Morgantown which has an expanse of different venues where you can forget about the daily grind.
The West Virginia University Core Arboretum was established in 1948 when the university acquired the property and established the Evansdale Campus.
Zach Fowler, WVU Core Arboretum director, said there was a biology professor, Earl Core, for which the arboretum is named.
“He had been bringing his students to the property that was privately owned because it had some old growth forest and some really awesome spring ephemeral wildflowers and it was sort of a botanical treasure that he knew about already,” Fowler said.
When the university came to own the property, Core was able to convince the university to set it aside as an arboretum.
The majority of the property would be best classified as an old growth forest preserve, which Fowler said is truly spectacular.
“We have some trees in the arboretum that are certainly older than the university and older than Morgantown probably,” Fowler said.
There are over three miles of trails that are open everyday of the year for people to hike, walk their dogs, and appreciate and connect with nature.
“We also regularly have free nature education events. Wildflower walks in the spring, we’re right in the middle of bird walk season right now,” Fowler said.
Free nature lectures also take place throughout the summer and Fowler said he’s starting to schedule art-related events and concerts.
“We really do sort of function as a place for people to connect with nature and explore nature and also receive some free nature education and some art as well,” Fowler said.
During the summer, the Nature Connection Series takes place every Tuesday in the amphitheater area at the arboretum. These usually begin in June where various nature experts from the area come to talk about different aspects of flora and fauna.
“We have people talk about bats or birds or butterflies, trees or whatever they study,” Fowler said.
Last year, the arboretum didn’t hold any programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic out of abundance of caution and safety.
“This year, with people being vaccinated and learning more about the safety of being outside and all of that we have started some programming back up with CDC and university protocols, mask wearing and distancing and all that,” Fowler said.
Even though there was no programming last year the arboretum has a massive increase in users. This was something that was reflected nationwide in every green space and natural area.
“I think it was a really important experience for a lot of people because it did bring them closer to nature and there was a positive impact it would be something like that,” Fowler said.
The arboretum fulfills the university’s teaching and research mission but as far as people from the public interacting with the arboretum that is mostly at a service level.
“We have free parking at our little arboretum parking lot and there’s also free parking at the adjacent Coliseum parking lot, so I say we have the best parking in town,” Fowler said.
The Rail Trail goes through the arboretum as well, and between the Rail Trail and the parking lot is a fairly steep hill. Fowler said if people want to access some of the more scenic parts of the arboretum they can park at the Star City Rail Trail parking lot and walk around a mile and get to the arboretum.
There is also a guided loop in the arboretum that allows walker to follow the signs and walk on the trails.
“It’s important to connect with nature and spend time outside and appreciate the beauty of nature and having an easily accessible old growth forest with trails to walk through and programming to help you interact with that available forest is a great way to easily connect with nature,” Fowler said.
He said it’s amazing even though people are in downtown Morgantown it very quickly feels like a stroll through the forest.
“There are some truly spectacular parts of the arboretum that are really great. We try to keep parts of it looking like what it would have looked like on the hillside had Morgantown had never been,” Fowler said.
A short drive across town will get you to the West Virginia Botanic Garden at Tibbs Run Reserve. Philip Smith, executive director, said the Botanic Garden took over the Tibbs Run property in 2000.
“The story worth celebrating there is that it was, they started with no money and there was nothing here. It was just almost really a dumb when they started,” Smith said.
Volunteers had a vision and created fundraisers and put things together over the years to help develop the site.
“It’s really a great story about volunteerism and people sort of galvanizing around an idea,” Smith said.
Twenty-one years later, the botanic gardens have evolved into a significant tourist site in the state. There are a number of core designed garden areas as well as a lot of unique habitats.
“We celebrate the wetlands that we have here. We have a wide array of wetlands as well as a virgin hemlock forest,” Smith said.
There’s also a lot of programming and education about nature. The botanic garden curates plant collections and also holds a lot of cultural events with dinner, concerts and arts.
There are a wide variety of programs held at the garden, including programs for families and children, such as family walks and young birder events.
There are also more adult focused walks where experts in different areas take guests out on walks and talk about specific things.
“We also do art workshops and some things that are more focused around our education and event center,” Smith said.
During the pandemic, Smith said the garden has been a respite for a lot of people. He said a lot of people have expressed how important the botanic garden was to them throughout the pandemic.
“We are free. We do not yet charge an admission fee. We also are open daylight to dark 365 days a year. People can come any time and enjoy the gardens with no admission fees,” Smith said.
Smith said if someone wants to spend a day at the garden to check out the website at www.wvbg.org and familiarize themselves with the site map, how to get there, and things the garden has to offer. The site offers four miles of trails. Maps can be picked up at kiosks.
“It’s good to know what it is you’re looking for. We have everything from a meditative labyrinth to beautiful woodland trails but also for the garden lovers we have some pretty nice plant collections that a lot of people sort of walk right past and don’t really take the time to slow down and enjoy all the different collections of plants that we have,” Smith said.
Right now is a great time to check out the gardens given there’s so many flowers blooming and all the plants are really coming out.
“It’s truly a magical time to come see everything,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.