While the coronavirus pandemic is waning, it’s still difficult to gather for a community picnic, so one area nonprofit has come up with a unique solution.
Saturday, June 5 will be the Blue Jean Basket picnic. What usually serves at the Blue Jean Ball, picnic goers can pick up their picnic baskets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then head to their favorite green space to hike, bike, and have lunch, all in the name of helping the Mon River Trails Conservancy and the West Virginia Land Trust. A single ticket costs $50.
Ella Belling, executive director of the Mon River Trails Conservancy, said the nonprofit manages and maintains the Mon River Rail Trail which includes the Mon River, Caperton and Decker’s Creek trail. Its staff consists of her and a crew of volunteers that provide trail maintenance.
While the hub of these trails lies in Morgantown, they run into Marion and Preston counties as well. The nonprofit looks after 48 miles of trails that form a “T” with a section that’s 29 miles that goes along the river and then another 19-and-a-half mile trail that runs into Preston County.
“That trail system is for non-motorized used so primarily biking, hiking and running. A lot of runners are on our trail system,” Belling said.
Belling said spring is an incredible time to be out on the trails. She said once someone might get outside of the urban section of the trails in Morgantown the trails go into remote nature where there are waterfalls, blooming wildflowers and the beauty and respite of nature.
“Lots of migratory birds are coming through for nesting and so people like to go and bird the trail or fish the river and the creek from the trail,” Belling said.
She said the trails are a good place to find comfort within nature and also a great place to simply relax. The Rail Trails are built on what were once railroad lines. This is how they earned their name.
“It’s a relatively flat grade so you’re not in your typical West Virginia climbing a narrow, wooded trail. You’re on a trail system that’s a little easier to use and if you’re needing to exercise or you’re needing to get back out and doing things or teaching your kids how to bike it’s a great place for some of those kinds of things,” Belling said.
The Blue Jean Ball didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, however, the Mon River Trails Conservancy held it for several years before the pandemic. People would gather, have dinner, listen to music, have an auction and a good time.
“To kind of adapt to COVID and our health situation right now we thought ‘let’s come up with a new way to enjoy the outdoors and still fund raise for our organizations,’” Belling said.
In partnership with the West Virginia Land Trust, who has been the co-sponsor for many years, the idea came about to hold the Blue Jean Basket instead.
“I think it’s an opportunity to have fun and still get people outside and enjoying the different wonderful green spaces we have in Mon County and the region,” Belling said.
It’s also a way to remind the public that these organizations are out there, doing things that need support from the community.
“It was a way to do both of those things and we’re hoping it’s a good success,” Belling said.
There will be an online auction and guests do not have to participate in the picnic to be a part of that. From June 5-12, people can bid on a range of items donated by friends, sponsors and businesses in the area.
West Virginia Land Trust is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting West Virginia’s special places forever. Since 1994, the organization has protected over 20,000 acres of land, created outdoor recreation opportunities, safeguarded drinking water supplies, protected scenic views, preserved historic sites and family farms, and much more.
Jessica Spatafore, director of development and communications, said the portfolio is always expanding on the types of projects the West Virginia Land Trust takes on.
Spatafore said guests must pre-register for participation in the picnic. Then, people can hit a drive thru where they can pick up their picnic baskets. Registration ends May 21.
“They will come to the drive thru location and pick up their picnic and take it to whatever green space around town to go for a hike or a bike ride or whatever they want to do,” Spatafore said.
All the proceeds will go toward an outdoor recreation project and green space project in or around Morgantown.
“All the proceeds will be split between the West Virginia Land Trust and Mon River Trails Conservancy. We split the money because we do it together,” Spatafore said.
Money will go towards the Toms Run Preserve right off the Goshen Road exit which is a 320-acre nature preserve owned by the West Virginia Land Trust. The preserve was officially opened to the public last April for hiking, nature viewing, and bird watching. Funds are still needed to continue trail development and construction of a pavilion at the site.
“The last six years, the money has gone toward this project...and we have built over 3,000 trails now. We have a parking lot, we have kiosks, it’s officially opened to the public now,” Spatafore said.
The Mon River Trails Conservancy manages Mon River and the Deckers Creek Rail Trail system, which is primarily used for walking, running, cycling and cross-country skiing. Funds are needed for improved trail access such as the Collins Ferry Connector Trail.
Spatafore said it is the mission of the West Virginia Land Trust to create projects based on community impact and what it needs.
“When we’re able to protect a property, conserve a property, and then turn around and give it back to the community that’s what it’s all about,” Spatafore said.
More information can be found at www.WVBlueJeanBall.org
