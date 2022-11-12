On a rainy day in 2016, my family and I departed to pick up our cocker spaniel and poodle mix puppy from a breeder in Pennsylvania.
My dad is allergic to dogs, so a hypo-allergenic puppy was something my parents were in the market for. When we arrived, we met the tiniest, most energetic, little ball of fur and we all fell in love. We left the breeder and head back to Fairmont and he slept nearly the whole way back. We decided to name him Ollie.
Everyone was so excited about Ollie. My grandparents got to meet him and thought he was adorable. We took him everywhere and I decided to make an Instagram account for him, which is mostly inactive, but is run by my mom now.
Ollie is six years old and less full of energy than he used to be. Now, he lays around most days, cuddled up in my parents' bed. He loves going outside to run laps (his big ears flop in the wind), barking at other dogs he feels threatened by and begging for food.
Ollie is an expert at eating "people food," and often, my parents will cook dinners they know Ollie can eat. It's not out of the ordinary for Ollie to have his own steak for dinner. Plus, he's able to get scraps from dad right from the table.
When my sister and I went to college, Ollie became the favorite child. Which is still true to this day. He is a sweetie, but he is an ornery dog.
One of our other pets was a calico cat named Marcy. Her and Ollie obviously did not get along very well, as Marcy was a pretty mean cat. She had no interest in being cuddled or picked up, but sometimes, if she came over to you, you could pet her.
She was an expert hunter and would leave mice on our porch. When we would leave on vacation, she would leave stray socks she had found around the house at the top of the stairs.
I loved Marcy, who was a busy woman. I would give her treats everyday and sometimes she would sleep in my room.
My dad is allergic to cats, though. So, when my sister brought home a second cat, he was pretty upset. But, Pete is one of the sweetest cats in the world, so he grew on all of us. It was around four months after my sister brought home Pete that Marcy passed away.
My world stopped for a few days after Marcy died, but I've kind of adopted Pete as my own, now. He is very skittish. He could be the dictionary definition of "Scaredy Cat." I give him treats everyday and let him roam the backyard for a bit before we both go inside. I try to keep him busy trying new things and I really think it has helped with his anxiety. He just takes a little bit to warm up to everyone.
One sunny day in late spring, we let Pete explore the backyard and he was lying under the futon we have on our porch. My sister flipped the futon up, so that it converted to a couch and the sound it made scared Pete so bad he jumped off of the deck and hid under it until the sun started to set. We were able to get him out and he took off to the basement. He didn't try to go outside for at least two weeks.
Pete and Ollie get along decently well, too. They often lay at the top of the stairs together, overlooking and guarding the door. Ollie makes a decent guard dog, but he loves people. So, if there were ever an intruder, Ollie would probably just want to play with them or get a head rub out of it.
Pete is the worst guard cat in the world. Any sudden noise that's a little too loud and he is racing out of the room. If the noise is scary enough, he sprints down to the basement and hides in the farthest corner.
Together I guess they make a pretty good team. Pete is gray and white and Ollie is tan. Ollie is bigger than Pete, but not by much. Pete is around two years old, but pretty big for a cat. Together they could probably take over the world.
