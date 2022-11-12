WESTON, W.Va. — There’s a man cave in Weston that would make the perfect day trip from most parts of North Central West Virginia this fall.
Mann Cave Distilling is the brainchild of Stephen Mann, who grew up in Lewis County, and built the distillery on his family farm.
“My name is Mann and the water comes from a cave,” Mann said, smiling.
The three-story, 4,500 square foot building made of metal and concrete sits at the bottom of a hill and is fed by a natural spring whose waters Mann uses to craft a variety of libations that have garnered 19 international awards since he began distilling in 2018.
From right there in Lewis County, Mann and his family produce vodka, rum, West Virginia Moonshine, gin, black raspberry vodka, corn whiskey and a cinnamon-infused whiskey.
So, how does a distillery crop up in what many could say the middle of nowhere? It could be said that Mann Cave Distilling began because of scarcity.
“This was kind of an unplanned thing. My family and I made this happen," Mann said.
For years, Mann used to purchase Macallan Elegancia 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. However, when he no longer had access to the product, which today costs $1,090 dollars for a 750 milliliter bottle, he set out on his own to create the perfect replacement.
“I figured ‘How hard could this be to make this?’ So I started playing around in my basement and lo and behold I made some whiskey in a 10-gallon barrel and I took it to my boss’ house warming party,” Mann said
Mann knew what his boss and even his boss’ father liked to sip, so he wasn’t sure how his basement concoction would be received.
“He and his dad were very finicky saying, ‘I only drink single-malt,’ so they tried it. So, needless to say that bottle emptied itself at the party with those two primarily — him and his dad,” Mann said.
The next Monday after the party, the boss goes to Mann’s office and closes the door behind him. At first, Mann thought he was going to be reprimanded, but that was not the case.
“So, he comes in, he closes the door, he says, ‘You know, as much as it pains me to say this’ – I’m thinking oh (expletive), I’m getting fired,’ he says, ‘You need to quit this job and go make that whiskey for a living so I can buy it from you.’ That’s where this started,” Mann said.
(Mountain State Living attempted to reach Mann's former boss for this story, however, no phone calls were returned.)
After work that day, Mann went home to his wife and told her about the encounter with his boss and his dream unfolded.
Thus far, Mann Cave Distilling is a $3.5 million labor love for Mann who constructed the building on 13 acres in 2017 and opened for business on Dec. 15, 2018.
“I grew up right here. The house I lived in was on the site of the distillery, right here. I’ve pretty much got my entire life savings in this,” Mann said.
Strict quality standards
Mann said he rarely receives negative comments in the tasting room.
“We have a very high standard on quality, very high standard on what goes out the door and what doesn’t, so I don’t like something or the family doesn’t like something, it doesn’t go out at all.”
By day, Mann works in the information technology field in metro Washington, D.C., an industry that strives for continuous improvement. In the same vein, Mann is constantly improving the Mann Cave's products.
For example, their first year making vodka, it won a bronze medal, and has since been improved to a point it won a gold medal in 2022.
“Everything we have is very smooth. They do not give you a hangover. Generally don’t have a headache either. It’s because of our distillation process. We are very strict on our distillation process. We take out the impurities that give you the headache,” Mann said.
The awards
Mann Cave's first two honors were in 2019 at the San Diego Spirits Festival. Mann entered the only two products he produced at the time and won two awards.
In 2020, he entered the John Barleycorn Awards with the four products they were making then. He came home with three silver medals and a gold.
From there, Mann entered his products in the 2021 World Spirits Competition in San Francisco, which is the largest spirits competition in the world with 4,000 distillers competing. He earned two bronze, three silvers and a double-gold.
In 2022, Mann Cave won seven medals, “We won a gold, a gold, a silver, silver, silver, bronze, bronze,” Mann said, pointing to the winning products in the tasting room.
“People definitely see the awards – they hit our website, they see the awards we have and they’ll come out here just to try the products with the awards, especially and then they end up buying God knows what because the biggest problem people have is which one they want to take home because they like them all.”
His first bottle of rum rolled off the production line this year has already won a bronze at the World Spirits Competition.
“I wasn’t sure I was on the right track, I said, ‘Well, I’ll find out real quick if I send it to the competition,’ so I sent it to the competition and I got a bronze medal on it,” Mann said. “Evidently, I’m on the right path with that.”
Not your grandfather's 'shine'
The main raw ingredient Mann uses to make their products is corn.
“We start out with our mash toner where we cook 600 pounds of ground corn and 250 gallons of water and we cook it for about 10 hours,” Mann said. “Once we’re done cooking here, we move it over into one of the fermenters where I add yeast and enzymes to it.
“It’s all computer-controlled.”
Mann walks to another fermentation tank and looks at the cooked grain.
“This one’s an interesting one this week because it’s got a layer of corn on top – the cap on it’s about 8 or 9 inches thick -- first time I’ve ever seen that,” Mann said. “We did something a little different on it this time. I left the mixer on while all the fermentation was starting and it just went crazy and you can see what kind of bubbles we got on this thing.
“It’s a little insane on the amount of bubbles coming out of that.”
He said the bubbles are proof that the yeast is turning the sugars from the corn into alcohol.
After the mash is fermented, they pump the mixture into the distiller where it’s cooked in its first distillation “for about 8 hours,” Mann said.
This is the process where the alcohol is removed from the corn mash mixture to produce the company’s many products. This is where results begin to show up.
That original 250 gallons of water is transformed into 40 gallons of alcohol.
“We get all of the alcohol out of the corn mash, so that none of the alcohol stays in the corn, it all comes out,” Mann said.
Mann said he learned how to distill while a student at Lewis County High.
“That was where I got my start on learning how to distill and I’ve been kind of doing it off and on for many years now," Mann said.
A family business
Mann's go-to workers are his son 22-year-old son Eric and his 21-year-old daughter Kelly, who recently graduated from Virginia Tech. Eric said he does basically whatever needs to get done on a particular day when he's not in class at West Virginia University.
But, Kelly is an explorer. She loves to play around in the lab trying to figure out what flavors work best in new products they want to roll out. She's also spearheading Mann Cave's efforts to sell and ship their products via phone and online in other states.
She's currently working on a strawberry cream-flavored vodka.
“We’re generally word-of-mouth. When we get somebody who tries our product, they generally come back again and again and again. We tend to keep our customers," Stephen Mann said.
“We get people who come in from all over the place, like we get people who make day trips from Pennsylvania,” Kelly said. “A lot of people come back, and they’ll bring other friends and their family. We’ve had people who have come in 10 or 12 times who we see repeatedly within a year.”
Kelly said she appreciates that West Virginian strive to shop local. She often gets customers who come in who find comfort knowing that Mann Cave is a veteran-owned, family business.
“We get a lot of people who come in because they want something unique," she said. "They want something small business, so that’s a big trend nowadays is moving towards the small businesses rather than the big corporations, so a lot of people are putting more effort into finding what the newer products are, what the more unique products are.
"So, they come in and even though they don’t know about the award, or what the award competitions are, they’ll come in because this is a small business.”
