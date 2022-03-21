Gerald L. (Jerry Toothman, 88, of Monaca, PA joined his beloved wife and best friend Edna Cooper Toothman, who passed away in 2001, on March 18, 2022, the son of the late Carney L. and Nellie McGlone Toothman of Rivesville, WV, Woods Run Community. He was born in Hoodsville, WV and was a gra…