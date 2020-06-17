The COVID-19 pandemic has made this school year one I will always remember.
On March 13, the day we were sent home from school, I remember joking with my friend and telling her, “See you at graduation,” since we thought school was only going to be closed for maybe a week or two then we would return back to school.
It soon became obvious that we weren’t going to go back. I did not expect my last semester of my senior year to end so abruptly and my life has changed a lot these past few months. I miss seeing my friends every day, but we have stayed in contact through social media and texting. I feel the pandemic has also helped to make some of my friendships stronger. One of my friends from track and I have become closer and started checking up on each other to make sure the other person is doing OK during this pandemic.
The pandemic has affected my senior year a lot. I didn’t get to run my last season of track at North Marion High, which I was really disappointed about. This track season we were supposed to go down to Charleston for the Gazettes Invitational meet which we would only go to every other year. I really enjoyed running at that meet my sophomore year and was looking forward to running there again this year.
When schools were forced to switch to online learning it did not change the way some of my classes were taught except for a couple of them. My college English class was already online so that did not change, and my yearbook class was mostly online too except for taking pictures, of course. Since we still had to get pictures and quotes for the yearbook, but were not at school, we just asked people to send in quotes and pictures of themselves instead of us taking pictures. I really enjoyed taking pictures for my school’s yearbook, and I miss that a lot.
The two classes that weren’t originally online, my math class and my college Spanish class, were a little more challenging for me when they had to transition over to online teaching. It was a bit hard without the teachers being there in person to explain something when I had a question but I managed to get through them and pass both of the classes. I tried looking at the positives when my classes went online. I felt that having my classes being switched to online classes has helped in preparing me for college by having certain deadlines set for assignments.
I will be so happy when this pandemic is finally over because I will get to see my family and friends in person again. If I have learned anything these past few months while staying at home it is to never take anything for granted, even the little things, because they could be gone in an instant.
