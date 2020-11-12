Good Morning White Hall!
The change in the weather back to normal for this time of year reminds us that Thanksgiving is just around the corner!
One thing nice about not having any leaves is the opportunity to see all the pines and rock cliffs and areas you can’t see with all the beautiful green or autumn leaves. Please keep using your mask, keep practicing 6-foot social distancing and keep using hand sanitizer! The regular flu will be showing up soon, so get your flu shot and be careful while out and about. Munchies, another new business in White Hall, will be opening this week in the Middletown Commons next to Rita’s.
White Hall Elementary School
Updates on upcoming Events at White Hall Elementary School;
Nov. 16, is picture retake day by Lifetouch. Pictures for distant learners start after 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16-20 is National Anti-Bullying Week. On Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, Colasessano’s Pizza & Pepperoni Roll coupons to be delivered to student by the Parent-Teacher Organization. Nov. 23-25 will be non-traditional days, where students will work on packets sent home to them. Nov. 26 is Thanksgiving.
Town of White Hall Council meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held Monday in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing. Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes. Councilman John Jacobs said that several people mentioned how nice the location for voting was due to the parking. Anyone in the county may vote at the Municipal Building, either for early voting or regular voting. There were more than 3,900 early voters. The minutes, as well as a report from the treasurer and the financial reports, will be approved at the next meeting.
The Valley Volunteer Fire Department report from Fire Chief David Shields was; nine emergency medical service calls, three motor vehicle accidents, one traffic control call, one roadway sinkhole, and six mutual aid calls, six no response calls, and 16 mutual aid calls. The total monthly calls for Valley VFD was 62 calls, and White Hall three responses. White Hall Police Chief Geno Guerrieri reported 732 calls, 54 cases, 71 citations, one robbery at the Little General, a fraud-car taken from Urse Dodge and four officers worked a detail on Saturday at Walmart.
There have been several interested parties in the sale of the old Town Hall, but no sale yet. Town Attorney Trey Simmerman discussed the Biafora annexation, MVB Bank and Courtney annexation, key employee contract issues and day to day operational issues. An invoice from Steptoe and Johnson for $570 for annexation was approved by the council.
Brad Pigott, town engineer, gave a report saying his department completed survey work of Rt. 250 for the town-draft, and they will take it to Public Works. Town Council donated $1,000 to the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop, which would not qualify to Hotel/Motel tax monies. The council also donated $1,000 to Main Street Fairmont’s Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival. Council discussed future elections in White Hall.
Council also discussed a holiday gathering for the community and office workers, and approved a Christmas party for the office for 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Council approved employee contract updates. Council also approved for the American Red Cross to do a blood drive in the town’s training room. Public Works organization suggestions were moved to the next agenda. Matthew Drive is four different sections with four different issues, and public works hopes to have a plan soon for paving. In the meantime, staff will put an overlay on the road that will last until the paving is completed in the spring.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com. My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.