FAIRMONT — A group of advocates assembled at the Marion County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Fairmont resident Gabrielle Robinson organized the demonstration, and said the death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this week led her to want to give the people of Marion County a chance to speak out.
“I wanted to do this protest in honor of George Floyd, and countless other African Americans who have lost their lives due to police brutality,” Robinson said. “I just want to educate and protect. I want to educate white people and I want to protect and help my fellow black friends.”
More than 100 demonstrators marched down Adams Street, down to Third Street, then back to the Fairmont Public Safety Building, chanting phrases including “I can’t breathe,” “Hands up, don’t shoot,” and “Black lives matter.”
Robinson said the turnout surprised her, but made her believe the impact of Floyd’s death inspired many to take action in their communities.
“I feel like people don’t think this happens in West Virginia... But it does right here in our own state,” Robinson said. “I did not think it would be as big of a turnout and I’m really happy that it is. I’m happy that people feel as strongly as I do.”
Other protesters who helped Robinson with the organization also said they wanted to stand in solidarity with other protests around the country. Reyanna DuBois, of Fairmont, said that she while she has never experienced police brutality, the movement is made to demonstrate residents are watching closely.
“It’s coming together for a better cause,” DuBois said. “I just want everybody to come together, know that it’s not about the color of your skin, it’s about coming together for justice for everybody.”
Robinson also said the movement is not to renounce police officers, but make sure they are responsible to all residents of the communities they are in. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairmont Police closed off roads and directing traffic during the march.
“We’re just waking, we’re just taking steps for a change,” Robinson said. “That’s what I plan on doing today.”
For nearly two hours, the demonstrators marched and chanted, showing their signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. DuBois said she believes it is important to protest as a group, to show the unity between people and neighbors.
“This isn’t to divide anybody up, it’s to bring everybody together,” DuBois said. “This isn’t white versus black, it’s everybody versus the racist people. We just want you all to understand we’re not you all’s enemy, no matter how you see us.”
Johnette Jasper, of Fairmont, spoke before the march began, and said the difference of races is not a barrier, but a doorway to understand different perspectives.
“That thing when people say ‘Color doesn’t matter,’ Yeah it does,” Jasper said. “I need you to see my blackness, because we’re different. But the difference makes us beautiful.”
She also said that as a black mother, she doesn’t want her children to have to face any kind of oppression, police or otherwise.
“I want to know about you, I want you to know about me,” Jasper said. “I want you to look at my son and not think he’s a threat. So have conversations. Hopefully in the midst of this protest, we can have conversations today.”
On Friday, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death, four days after Chauvin was caught on videotape with his knee on Floyd’s neck preventing him from breathing while he lay on the pavement. Bystanders told the officer repeatedly to stop.
