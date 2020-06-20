After serving in prison for two years, Fairmont man to get new trial

FAIRMONT — A 32-year-old Marion County man convicted of felony murder in February 2018 will be getting a new trial in August.
A Marion County Jury will get to determine if Oscar James Chapman should be convicted a second time of murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree with a firearm, nighttime burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony for the Nov. 17, 2016 death of Malcomb Whitted that took place at 232 Watson Ave. in Fairmont.
Chapman’s attorney, Neal Jay Hamilton, of Fairmont, has worked with the courts since Chapman was found guilty on Feb. 2, 2018. Chapman’s case was appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled on April 24 this year that Chapman deserves a new trial.
Hamilton said there was no evidence presented at the trial that proved Chapman was one of the gunmen who entered the residence to rob its occupants of drugs and money.
“The three men who entered the house were Timothy Lambert, John “Jay” Deahl and Devon Stevens. No evidence was presented at the trial proved that Mr. Chapman was one of the gunmen who entered the residence at the time of the shooting and no physical evidence was presented during the trial linked Mr. Chapman to any of the weapons used in the entry of the dwelling,” Hamilton said.
Meanwhile, Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman argued in the trial that Chapman was involved in planning the robbery and rode to Whitted’s home with the three other men the night of the shooting and robbery.
However, Freeman also said he disagrees with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s position regarding the appeal, as well as the W.Va. Supreme Court’s ruling.
“Certainly, I did not agree with their decision or the Attorney General’s decision to confess error in the case. Basically, I think it makes it clear, they really didn’t read the transcripts of the trial to see what the case was based upon,” Freeman said.
In presenting the case to the high court, Morrisey and Assistant Attorney General Scott E. Johnson paraphrased testimony from Lt. Douglas Yost of the Fairmont Police Department regarding Chapman’s innocence.
“As noted by the State in their brief to this Court, Lieutenant Douglas Yost of the Fairmont Police Department testified that no physical evidence linked Defendant Chapman to the crime scene, no DNA placed him at the victim’s residence, no videotape identified him as an occupant of the vehicle involved in the crime, nor were Defendant Chapman’s fingerprints on any item of the State’s evidence,” states the April 24 memorandum decision from the W.Va. Supreme Court.
Hamilton argues that the state’s entire case was based on questionable testimony from questionable witnesses -- the two men who brokered deals with the prosecution for lower sentences if they testified against Chapman.
“The two people that linked [Chapman] to the crime are two people who participated in the crime and they cut deals with the prosecution to provide testimony against my client, as far as I’m concerned. We believe we were not given a fair trial because the jury has a right to consider witness credibility,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton said the W.Va. Supreme Court ruled that Chapman was denied a fair trial because the Circuit Court erred in denying him an opportunity to impeach two of the state’s primary witnesses who had made several prior inconsistent statements.
“The issue in this case is that the state’s witnesses were allowed to testify...they had no memory of these prior statements,” Hamilton said. “They had to either deny making the prior inconsistent statements and their answers were I don’t recall, I don’t recall, I don’t recall.
“We were not allowed to get the inconsistent statements in front of the jury and they were primary statements,” Hamilton continued.
Meanwhile, Freeman said he is looking forward to re-trying Chapman now that all of the other defendants’ cases have made their way through the courts.
“We have an overwhelming case for the state on the basis of testimony and now that all of the other defendants have pled guilty, the case is actually stronger now than when we tried it,” Freeman said. “The only hurdle at this point in time is getting court back in order due to the COVID-19.”
Marion County Circuit Court Judge Patrick N. Wilson is set once again to hear the Chapman case. In his original sentence, Chapman was found guilty on all four counts with a recommendation for mercy, which equates to a life sentence with possibility of parole after 15 years served.
When the case goes to trial, Hamilton said, all he hopes for is a fair trial.
“We just want a fair trial so the jury can consider all of the prior inconsistent statements and not just what the prosecution’s line was,” Hamilton said. “It’s hard to assess someone’s credibility when you don’t know if they’ve lied before or if they’ve contradicted what they’ve said before.”
Until the August retrial, Chapman will remain in the North Central Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.