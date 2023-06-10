WHITE HALL — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held celebrate Alpha Tint and Detailing Center’s second location opening and joining the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Alpha Tint and Detailing Center has been open in Shinnston, but since the business had been so successful, owner Steven Messinger said he wanted to open a second location conveniently located between Morgantown and Clarksburg. Messinger said he’d been eyeing the White Hall location, 2267 White Hall Blvd., and was excited to be able to move in. The White Hall location opened on June 5.
The company offers window tinting, ceramic coatings, paint protection film and detailing, and it is one of 250 Ceramic Pro dealers in the nation, including the only one in West Virginia, Messinger said.
“We offer a premium product with our ceramic coating, paint protection, film and windows tinting. So, it’s a very, very big honor to be a part of the Ceramic Pro Elite Dealer Program and we are very big on customer service,” Messinger said.
They are currently offering a Grand Opening Sale, which will run until June 30. It includes 15 percent off ceramic coatings, $50 off of full ceramic tint packages and 10 percent off detailing and weathertech.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she was excited to host another ribbon-cutting ceremony and see a small business growing.
“This year, we’ve had a record number of ribbon cuttings for our chamber. I think that speaks volumes to Marion County. It seems like every week we have a ribbon cutting, which means there is another small business in the county. Our job as members of this county is to go out and support them. This is Alpha Tint and Detailing’s second location, which means the business is growing and we’re happy they chose us — Marion County — as the second location,” Shaw said.
Rhett Dusenbury, from Rep. Alex Mooney’s office, said a few words of encouragement on behalf of Mooney as well.
“I offer my heartfelt congratulations. ... We’re blessed to live in a country where we have freedoms and liberties to pursue our dreams and forge our own destinies,” Dusenbury said.
Messinger said he was excited to begin working with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and was regretful he didn’t get involved sooner.
“The ribbon-cutting is definitely something we’ve always wanted to do. I didn’t do it when we opened the last business and I regretted it. I feel like becoming a member of the chamber of commerce can definitely help us grow, as far as networking and working with other businesses in the area,” Messinger said.
Alpha Tint’s White Hall location is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit their Facebook page and website, call 304-534-8100 or call or text 304-216-6689.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.