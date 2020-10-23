MORGANTOWN — Del. Danielle Walker, (D-51), and candidates from the bipartisan “WV Can’t Wait” political movement gathered Thursday to discuss details of what is being called the “most ambitious anti-discrimination legislation in West Virginia history.
Walker plans to introduce bills covering several topics dealing with discrimination when the state legislature convenes in January 2021.
Among the legislation included in the “New Deal for West Virginia” platform is the Fairness Act, which focuses on employment and housing discrimination, as well as bills centered on equal pay, family leave and earned sick pay.
The legislation will also call for the creation of a state Office of Representation, which would have the power to track, prosecute and remedy discrimination in education and housing.
“We’re here to take a stand against discrimination, prejudice and hate. Hate has no home here, there or anywhere, from the mountains to the hollers,” Walker said. “We want the strongest policy in our great Mountain State. It is time we start moving West Virginia forward and actually placing West Virginians first. We want these big corporations to come to wild and wonderful West Virginia and that means we must stop the hate.”
Among the more unique components of the group’s proposed 2021 legislation is the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination based upon an individual’s natural hair.
A version of the Crown Act recently passed in Pittsburgh. The bill would allow for legal recourse for individuals who experience discrimination due to their hairstyles.
Walker introduced Crown Act legislation last session in Charleston, “but it didn’t even make it out of the committee in the House,” she said, although the legislation passed in the state Senate.
“West Virginia, what are you telling people who choose to have locks in their hair because of their religion or simply their freedom of choice? We must not allow government to infringe upon the natural strands that grow from the roots of my head,” Walked said.
Amina Dionne Veverny, owner of Amina’s All Natural Hair and Beauty Salon in Morgantown, came out Thursday to support the Crown Act because several of her customers have related to her their stories of hairstyle discrimination.
“I’ve had women come into my salon who have nice, natural, beautiful hair, but they come in to get it processed or relaxed or treated in order to be accepted in their workplace. They have to accommodate the optics of the workplace, as opposed to just being who they are,” Veverny said.
“What is commonly accepted is the European look. Straight hair, no texture, blonde, brown or brunette. But African-American women and some women of other cultures have hair that is textured. It’s curly and straight and in-between,” she said.
“Being fired from your job — or not being hired in the first place — based on how you wear your hair isn’t good. You’re telling me I have to assimilate totally to what you’re saying is acceptable. We can’t separate ourselves from our hair. It comes with our race, our gender, our belief, or our ethnicities, “ Veverny said.
According to Veverny, hairstyles are also integral to an individual’s beliefs.
“Whether you’re a nun covering your hair in your place of business, a Muslim wearing a hajib, or a Rastafarian wearing dreadlocks, it is your right to express who you are and be accepted based upon your abilities to perform in your workplace and not based upon your expressions of culture or beliefs,” Veverny said.
Walker said she will also introduce the Menstrual Equity bill, which would increase the availability and affordability of menstrual hygiene products for individuals with limited access.
“We need to introduce a bill called the Pink Tax, where we don’t put tax on menstrual products — not on pads, not on tampons, not on anything a woman needs during her menstrual cycle,” Walker said.
“This type of law is happening in other places and that’s why we need it here in West Virginia. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. We see our frontline workers don’t have a livable wage and what little money is available is going toward rent and utilities and food and car payments. This bill would prohibit a tax on feminine hygiene products,” Walker said. “We need menstrual equity in this state. Why are we still fighting for that in 2020? There are just some things we need representation on.”
Walker has been in the news of late because of a surge of citizen outage at City of Fairmont council member Barry Bledsoe, who had labeled her “satanic” on one of his personal Facebook posts.
On Sept. 8, Bledsoe was rebuked with a 6-1 city council vote condemning his comments toward Walker, as well as a derogatory comment he posted toward California senator and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
A petition drive is underway in Fairmont to remove both Bledsoe and fellow member David Kennedy from city council. Kennedy was censured for a second time in July by his fellow council members for engaging in disparaging language toward minority female government leaders.
Former gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith founded the WV Can’t Wait movement and in the past two years, the group has recruited 102 candidates to run for office, up and down the ballot. Each candidate pledges to reject corporate donations, engage in public debate and honor all picket lines.
Nearly half of WV Can’t Wait’s candidates have advanced to the general election on Nov. 3.
“Our candidates are running campaigns on behalf of the people of West Virginia instead of the donor class. It’s something to be celebrated. Our plans were written by the people of West Virginia instead of some lobbyist,” Smith said. “The kind of state we can have, the kind of state we deserve, is one where the people who are closest to the problem and also the ones solving that problem.”
