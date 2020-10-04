FAIRMONT — As the cold winter months creep ever closer, the Union Mission is preparing a warming shelter for the homeless population of Marion County.
On Saturday, a large group of volunteers turned out to transform an unused space on the mission’s lower level into a safe, warm place for displaced citizens to find shelter on freezing nights.
Pastor George Batten, executive director of Union Mission, said there is a significant need for the shelter.
“The number of homeless in the county is more than we think it is,” Batten said. “Who is homeless is always changing. That number fluctuates constantly. I don’t think we have a true picture of how many homeless people there are in Marion County. In most cases, people just want to walk by them and ignore them because they’re afraid.”
The Union Mission is remodeling its former men’s dormitory into what Batten calls “a low-barrier shelter,” where the homeless will find quick, accessible lodging as they seek warmth on winter nights.
Batten hopes the shelter will be functional by Nov. 1. It will operate on a first come, first served basis and will be open from approximately 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on nights when the temperature is below freezing outside. The shelter will provide beds and a room for hot showers.
In warmer weather, the space may also house the homeless who test positive for COVID-19 who need refuge during their quarantine period.
Volunteers from both Faith Church International and Life United Methodist Church were busy Saturday painting, wiring, plumbing, framing, and generally transforming the space.
“It’s coming together wonderfully,” said Batten.
Batten thanked Fairmont City Council, the Marion County Commission, the Marion County Health Department and private contributions and donations for helping the warming shelter move forward.
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield was among the volunteers present to help with construction.
“It’s a great use of a facility that wasn’t being used and it contributes to the community,” he said.
Merrifield said he believes the fortunate members of society have an obligation to help those citizens less so.
“Anytime you have people living on the street who want help and are willing to accept it, then you’ve got work to do, whether it’s guiding people to a facility like this one or preparing it for them,” he said. “And this is a great example of our community contributing to help people in need. There’s nothing better than seeing a project like this one come to fruition.”
Pastor Jeff Benedict is employed by the Union Mission of Fairmont as its men’s coordinator. He pastored a church in Wheeling for 18 years before moving to Grafton in 2019 when he accepted the position with the mission. Benedict is also a veteran of prison ministry.
“We’re here to serve the least, the last, and the lost,” Benedict said. “Our ministry is to the homeless and the addicted and anyone who’s in need. We’re working hard to offer them something in Jesus’ name. Our goal is to reach people and help them up, help them to get their feet under them and live a productive life.”
Derek Holbert attends Faith Church International in East Fairmont and volunteered his time on Saturday. Holbert said he feels it’s his Christian duty to help those who are less fortunate.
“Personally, I think it’s important that we resemble Jesus Christ. He walked among people and gave back, especially to the poor. That’s our mission today, to come and give back,” Holbert said. “We want to make sure everybody in our community feels the love of Jesus as we do every day. By having a place to come when it’s cold outside, it will help them feel the love of Jesus.”
