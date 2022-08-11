FAIRMONT — Kids of all ages were able to meet a variety of Disney characters Wednesday morning, while getting ready for back-to-school season.
Monongahela Valley Association Health Center on Locust Avenue hosted a backpack giveaway and health fair Wednesday. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. and was set to end when the rain made it too difficult to giveaway items. Other health care providers were invited to participate.
“It’s just a way to give back to the community before school starts,” MVA Health Center Marketing Specialist Anthony Tate said.
MVA Health Center gave away backpacks, COVID-19 take-home tests, pencils and other school supplies to anyone who needed them, but specifically kids who are getting ready to go back to school.
“We’d like to get as many backpacks in the hands of people that need them as possible,” Tate said.
Mountain State Physical Therapy offered posture, balance and back pain screenings and provided super hero masks and temporary tattoos for kids. Other health care providers were set to setup later in the day.
“It’s a good thing for the community. I wanted to come out and educate some people on what we do and what we have to offer,” Vice President of Marketing and Outreach for Mountain State Physical Therapy and Sports and Orthopedic Specialist Chris Moore said.
Moore said Mountain State Physical Therapy and MVA Health Center have a good relationship because of their five offices, three are located in the same areas as MVA. They both have Fairmont, Mannington and Shinnston offices, so they are able send patients to each other easily, Moore said.
The giveaway items were ordered online by MVA Health Center and they had a variety of backpacks in four different colors for kids to chose.
“It’s great to be able to give back to the community and I like working with kids. ... Especially as a Fairmont native, I like being able to give back to the community when I can,” Moore said.
Tate agreed.
“It’s always rewarding to be able to give back to the community because we would be nothing without our patients and the people we care for,” Tate said.
