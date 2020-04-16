Benedum Airport to get $1.1M influx of CARES Act funds

FAIRMONT — The Clarksburg Airport will receive $1,151,897 in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito, (R-W.Va.) released a statement saying the CARES Act is providing funds for airports across the country, because of the downturn they have taken in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“West Virginia airports are vital to the state’s economy which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Manchin said. “This funding will allow West Virginia’s airports to maintain operations and payroll, continue paying down debts, complete existing projects, and move forward with new developments.”
Capito said that the decline in flight passengers was unforeseen, and has resulted in losses for many West Virginia airports that may never be recouped.
“Last weekend, less than 100,000 passengers across our entire country traveled via air,” Capito said in the release. “This has had ramifications across the industry, including our regional airports. Investing in our regional airports not only keeps our passengers and personnel safe, but it also fuels growth and boosts our economy.”
The Benedum Airport Authority, which governs the North Central West Virginia Airport, held a web-streamed meeting Wednesday, where Airport Director Rick Rock discussed the news and the funding impact it will bring.
“We were notified we were rewarded $1,151,000 and some change, which was based on past performance metrics,” Rock said. “We expect a short-term hit as far as financing our budget, which will be supplemented by the payroll protection program, the CARES airport grants and the rainy day fund.”
Rock said the decline in the number of passengers flying through the North Central West Virginia Airport has been consistent with the decline in many other airports nationwide, and April has seen a few more than a dozen passengers fly through CKB.
“We did 6,754 passengers in March, but though the first 14 days in April, we have had 21 people fly out of the airport,” Rock said. “So that’s the environment we’re operating in.”
Although the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have caused a near standstill for airports and travel agencies, Rock said he and staff are taking as many precautions as possible to ensure the employees who are working and the people who are flying are in a sanitary environment while they are in the Harrison County terminal.
“We’re looking at potential ways to just take people’s temperatures and all those kind of things, sanitation and what not,” Rock said. “We took some precautions for our employees’ safety and our passengers’ safety. We divided our staff up into rotating shifts to decrease chance of cross-contamination.”
Marion County is part owner of the airport along with Harrison County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.