FAIRMONT — Twice a month for as long as Erika Fishel can remember, readers from across North Central West Virginia made their way to downtown Fairmont for the Marion County Public Library’s biweekly book sale.
Fishel, who serves as president of Friends of the MCPL — a volunteer nonprofit that supports and raises money for the library — organizes the event every other week, and said it is one of her favorite parts of serving in the organization.
On alternating Saturdays, visitors to the library can head downstairs to Friends of the MCPL’s Used Book Cave and purchase a range of titles donated by community members.
Books go for $3 for a small bagful, or $5 for a large bagful, Fishel said. The event is entirely run by Friends of the MCPL volunteers.
Bev Keefer, Friends of the MCPL secretary, said that any money raised at the book sale “all goes back to the library,” and that the sales are staffed with volunteers who are more than eager to help them find the texts they are looking for.
Fishel emphasized that “getting to talk about books with people” is her favorite part of each sale. Keefer echoed that she loves “talking to people who love to read.”
Tina Sanson, of Pleasant Valley, comes to the book sales from time to time with her daughters. Most recently, she purchased an old CD from the ’90s and an array of books.
“I just pick random books off the shelves sometimes,” Sanson said.
Sanson said her daughters have found great young adult fiction at the book sales, including the Harry Potter series.
“It’s a super fun way to get books,” she added. “And it’s fun to donate, too — read it, share it, and go back again.”
After attending the book sale for the first time, Fairmont native Jarred Drennen picked out books about architecture, engineering, and “anything DIY.”
“I’m hands-on and do a lot of things myself around the home,” he said.
While it was his first time at the book sale, Drennen said he has been to other used book sales and always enjoys them. He said his desire to support the local community also played a part in his visit.
For Drennen, there is no reading experience quite like the one that comes with holding a physical edition of a book.
“Being able to pick up the book and hold it — not being on your iPad or whatever — I like,” he said.
Drennen added that used books in particular come with much more than at first meets the eye.
“When you thumb through, people either folded the edge of the page, or they marked that page for a particular reason. You kind of wonder why they did it,” he said. “The books tell a story.”
