FAIRMONT — It was raining cats and dogs at Fairmont Catholic School on Tuesday afternoon.
Students, parents and teachers gathered in the grass outside to celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is associated with a love for creatures, animals and plants and celebrated annually on Oct. 4, by participating in a “Blessing of the Pets,” ceremony.
Parents were able to bring their family pets to the school and they were christened with Holy Water. Participants were also able to bring a picture of their pet, which was also splashed with Holy Water.
“Nothing brings more joy than a pet and the feeling that God loves all the creatures, including us,” Principal of Fairmont Catholic School Diane Burnside said.
During the ceremony, Father Joseph Konikattil talked about how animals are a blessing from God and how beautiful it was to be able to celebrate on such a nice day. He gave a prayer and blessing. Afterwards, three visiting Fathers assisted Konikattil with distributing Holy Water. Saint Francis of Assisi is also the patron saint of FCS Nuns, Sister Reeta Lopis and Sister Mary Kezo, which adds to the special occasion, Burnside said.
“Saint Francis of Assisi was a lover of animals and he loved animals because he found that in their activeness, they tried to praise and worship God. ... The animals are made for us to know that God exists,” Konikattil said.
As the kids walked up from the school, they couldn’t handle their excitement when they saw all of the pets.
David Van Volkenburg, 3rd grade at FCS, brought his dog, Zeus. David said he liked being able to meet other pets and Zeus did too.
“I love seeing all of these pets here. ... It’s super fun and there’s tons of pets that you can pet and look at,” Van Volkenburg said.
Burnside said she likes being able to host celebrations again, as they were unable to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anytime we can bring students, parents and community together, we do because that’s what our faith and our school is about,” Burnside said.
For more information on Fairmont Catholic School, visit their website or call 304-363-5313.
