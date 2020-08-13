PLEASANT VALLEY — School is still set to resume for at least partial in-person instruction Sept. 8, and on Monday, the Marion County Board of Education again updated its re-entry plan for the semester.
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, said the plan is still the same as it was before, but the district administrators added protocols for school nurses and students with social and emotional needs.
“The only thing that was in addition was the nurses’ protocols that we added,” Farley said. “And the social/emotional section, and we clarified a little more in detail the distance learning and blended learning guidelines.”
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education, said the plan is due by the end of the week, so the BOE had to make a vote as quickly as possible to ensure Marion County Schools was on time in its submission.
“Information came after we had the other plan,” Thomas said. “This has to be in Charleston by Friday. That does not mean that cannot be changed, but this part has to go, and this revision does not alter the scenarios previously put forth.”
On Tuesday, the Board of Education announced that the Chromebooks the school system purchased with the CARES Act funding would be delayed, because of a shortage from the manufacturer in China. Chad Norman, administrative assistant for technology for Marion County Schools, said the laptops purchased for all students are now tentatively scheduled to arrive in October, because the school system ordered the technology early.
“That issue is apparent worldwide, across the entire country, in all states, in all counties in West Virginia,” Norman said. “What we’ve done in the interim is it looks like if you ordered early, which we did, we ordered June 15 approximately, you’re looking at an earlier arrival date. Possibly the end of October, or maybe a week or two in November.”
The school system purchased the laptops to combat the issue of internet and technology access around the county, so students with weaker access could complete their work at home if necessary.
“We will look to provide a device for every child who doesn’t have access to a device,” Norman said. “The device may not be brand new, it might be a refurbished teacher laptop, it might be an iPad, it might be an older Dell model. But we’re going to circulate those devices.”
