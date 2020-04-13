FAIRMONT — While she normally crafts historically-inspired leather armor and equipment, Ginny Guedes has now found herself making protective gear of a different sort.
Guedes is the owner of Skapa Leather and said her normal work subject matter falls somewhere between craftsman and artisan. However, when coronavirus became an issue throughout the country, Guedes mobilized her talents to suit a new need.
“I have been racking my brain since we all went into this sheltering in place a couple of weeks ago about how I can help,’” she said. “This came on my radar and I said ‘That’s what I can do.’ It’s just a little three-and-a-half or five-inch piece of leather with notches in it that allows people to wear the masks more comfortably.”
According to Guedes, she has heard that the strain face masks put on the ears and the neck muscles can be uncomfortable, especially after long hours of consistent wearing. She said she made these leather gadgets, Mask Extender and Ear Relief of MEER Bands to help relieve that pain.
“There has been talk of having to wear these over-the-ear masks constantly day in and day out now for medical professionals,” Guedes said. “They’re just uncomfortable; they rub the back of the ear after you wear them for a while. So this is just a little gadget to take the pressure off the back.”
Guedes has sent these MEER Bands to hospitals and healthcare facilities around the state, and her work can now be seen in WVU Medicine hospitals now as well.
“To protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19, medical professionals are required to wear surgical masks for long hours during their hospital shift,” said Mary Fanning, assistant vice president of nursing and associate chief nursing officer for WVU Medicine. “The bands attached to the masks are often irritating to the skin behind the ears causing discomfort.
“Mask extenders are beneficial to reduce the pressure behind the ears, affording the user increased comfort and decreased skin irritation and breakdown.”
Guedes said that being a small business owner at this time is difficult, and she has missed out on some selling opportunities to earn some revenue because of the pandemic. She said that she is doing what she can to keep it afloat, but this work is all based on the spirit of charity.
“I’ve had a number of craft fairs canceled and they keep canceling them,” she said. “All of my spring income that I was looking forward to so I could catch up on some bills is all gone.”
Guedes said she is accepting orders for her other leather goods on her website, as well as donations to help her keep Skapa Leather as her source of income.
So far, Guedes has sent out more than 100 bands to healthcare workers and individuals. She said that being able to offer her leather skills during the pandemic is not just for her business, but for the people who are in need during this time.
“I have shipped out well over 100 so far. This is just my way of giving back to the community,” Guedes said. “I have the materials, I have the machine, I have the know-how, I have the time, so we just step up and shift gears when it’s time to help our community.”
Guedes said these MEER Bands are available on her website at www.skapaleather.com.
