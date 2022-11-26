FAIRMONT — The biggest day of the year for small businesses is here.
With most large stores winding down after Black Friday, most storefronts in Fairmont are getting ready for Small Business Saturday, which is typically the busiest day of the year for local businesses.
From county-wide promotions to individual store discounts, shopping local will pay off Saturday. Two Marion County organizations who are trying to facilitate success among the business community this weekend are the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Fairmont.
Main Street organizers have set up several promotions that span across businesses which shoppers can take advantage of Saturday. Main Street Director Dan Swiger said his focus has been on encouraging patronage in downtown businesses.
The main draw this year is a program called Hometown Partnering. If a shopper purchases an item at a participating small business on Nov. 26, they receive a coupon for 10% off a second purchase at another participating business.
Participating businesses include Adams Office Supply, Classy Creations, Ebo’s, Eye Candy Beauty, Fox’s Pizza Den, Hannah’s Clay Creation, Inspired Vision, Junk Trunk, Loving WV, Mama Di Roma, Mattress Central, Savvy Consignment, The Joe, The Rambling Root, Zvapez.
The program will end after Saturday but will continue during the Hometown Christmas Celebration Dec. 8-10.
“Helping out the small businesses in the historic downtown district is the mission of Main Street Fairmont, we do that in many ways,” Swiger said. “Small Business Saturday is just one of the ways we try to increase sales and foot traffic downtown.”
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is also promoting visits to small businesses with the theme, “Put your dollars where your heart is.” The Chamber’s Women’s Network will be traveling around the county to visit businesses.
In addition, any customer that takes a picture with the chamber’s promotional graphic at a small business and posts it on Facebook will be entered into a drawing for $250 in gift certificates.
“The mom-and-pop businesses are the backbone of a community and they’re the ones people go to when they need donations or support, so they’re hit up year-round,” Chamber President Tina Shaw said. “This is the one season where we can really turn around and say thank you to those businesses and all they do for the community throughout the year.”
And the deals aren’t limited to just these promotions. Most small businesses are doing their own promotions from discounted gift cards to full celebrations.
Outside of downtown, The Groove Coffee Shop just across the street from the Middletown Commons is offering giveaway entries with purchases. Next door, Doc Jon’s CBD dispensary will have a storewide 20% discount along with giveaways of their own.
In downtown Fairmont, The Joe will offer deals on their craft beer selection with discounts on growler purchases and refills. They will also be hosting an open mic comedy night Saturday evening.
The Fairmont Mercantile has been working with its vendors to have discounts and promotions throughout its three floors of space in downtown.
Most small businesses will have some form of promotion, and customers are encouraged to call or ask about deals all day Saturday.
“We’re real excited for Small Business Saturday,” Shaw said. “It was a great event last year and we think it’ll be even bigger this year.”
