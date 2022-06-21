BRIDGEPORT — Cancer patients who receive care at the Cecil B. Highland Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center at United Hospital Center will be a little warmer due to a recent donation.
Jenkins Subaru in Bridgeport teamed up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to donate more than 150 blankets to the cancer center. The donation marks June as Subaru Loves to Care Month.
“This kind gesture makes a huge difference and warms the hearts of our patients, as well as puts a smile on their faces during the most trying of times,” Oncology Program Coordinator Maggie Lowther said. “I want to personally thank Jenkins Subaru and LLS for conveying such care and hope to those who need it most.”
Across the U.S., Subaru retailers and LLS joined together to deliver 230,000 blankets for cancer survivors this month.
“Jenkins Subaru and Subaru of America are happy to have made this gift possible. UHC and its staff are highly valued assets to the community and state, and we have enjoyed working with them once again to spread our message of care and love to cancer survivors in the region,” Jenkins Subaru General Manager Matt Jenkins said.
