FAIRMONT — Marion County is now the home to West Virginia’s first location of Teriyaki Madness.
Friday, members from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce gathered on East Grafton Road to celebrate the opening of three new businesses wrapped into one ceremony.
The new Little General convenience store and Exxon gas station is flanked on its right by an Arby’s and its left by a Teriyaki Madness, which describes itself as a fast-casual teriyaki shop. The three businesses opened in mid-December and Friday the business community officially welcomed them with a ribbon cutting.
Greg Darby, president and co-owner of Little General, said this the first Teriyaki Madness his company has built but it won’t be the last. The restaurant is a chain that was founded in Denver, Colorado and has around 100 locations in the United States. Darby bought the rights to franchise the chain in West Virginia and already has plans to open locations across the Mountain State.
“We bought the rights for the whole state so we’re planning to develop the whole state,” Darby said. “We’re looking at Morgantown, Clarksburg, Beckley, Huntington...”
The three new businesses are located off exit 137 on Interstate 79. There’s already a Little General store down the road from this new location that Darby said was kept busy enough, but it needed an upgrade.
“[The old location] has been very busy but it’s old and tired and on a small lot,” Darby said. “We saw this property, knew the potential and we decided to develop it.”
This location was the 110th Little General in West Virginia and only the second ever to have two restaurants attached to the store.
In total, Darby said that his company has invested around $3.5 million dollars into the new, 8,000 square-foot building.
Jonathan Board, chair of the chamber of commerce, said that seeing an investment of this caliber in Marion County shows that the community is growing.
“Growth is real here and I think people are recognizing that,” Board said. “Our chamber is like a big family... we see it here [in Marion County] and today was no different. It’s a wonderful day to welcome more people into the community and our family.”
As easy as Darby made his investment sound, doing much of any development during the COVID-19 pandemic is hard. With inflated material costs and staffing issues, Darby said he ran into plenty of hurdles.
“The biggest problem was finding people, second biggest problem was material costs and availability. It took us three months longer to build this store that it usually does,” Darby said. “We usually build two or three new stores a year and this one took the longest I’ve ever had one take just because we couldn’t get material.”
Despite all the hardships and frustrations, it’s a good sign to see that companies still pursue locations in Marion County even with all the problems the pandemic has brought.
Chamber President Tina Shaw was especially grateful to see Little General’s commitment to the county.
“This says a lot about the future of Marion County and that others see Marion County as a growing place to be,” Shaw said. “Little General is already in our county, and they believe in it so much their expanding... and going into places where people need them the most.”
