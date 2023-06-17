FAIRMONT — For Devanna and Tony Corley, it has been a dream to own a business and keep it in their family.
Friday morning, they showed off what they’ve built to the community as they cut the ribbon on West Virginia’s first location of Detailing World, a superstore for car cleaning and upkeep focused on providing professional-grade equipment and materials to do-it-yourself-ers.
The Pennsylvania-based franchise started in Lancaster and quickly spread around the state. On a road trip up north, Tony stopped in one on a whim and struck up a conversation with the store’s founder.
It wasn’t long before they had a deal to bring the franchise to Marion County.
The business’ founder, Matt Kelly, was in attendance Friday and said that the Corleys are the exact type of people he trusts the reputation of his business with through a franchise.
“This family has absolutely succeeded above and beyond my standards. I was blown away with what they were able to do with the concept,” Kelly said. “I think that a lot of other stores my take this as motivation to work harder too.”
The new business is in a 6,000 square-foot storefront around the back of the Middletown Commons and Friday was the culmination of months of hard work.
Devanna is the daughter of a Monongah coal miner, a first-generation college student and a self-described entrepreneur. Her high school sweetheart, husband and co-owner Tony has been with her through thick and thin.
“Anytime you can be in business with your family is really, really good. There’s a learning curve every step of the way, but when we feel like things are distorted, we regroup and sort everything out as a team,” Devanna said.
Not only are the Corleys in business with each other, but their children are as well. Their son, Brandon, will serve as store manager. Their daughter, once she finishes college at Fairmont State University, will also work at the business.
There are many stories of young people leaving the state of West Virginia to find opportunities outside its borders. The Corleys wanted to give their children opportunities themselves.
“Our son just graduated college, our daughter is getting ready to graduate next May, we wanted to keep them local and invested here,” Tony said. “To be able to have them in the store with me every day is just a blessing.”
Not only is this the first Detailing World in West Virginia, but Tony and Devanna acquired the franchise rights for the entire state.
“This may be the first in the state but it may not be the last for the Corleys,” Devanna said.
Owning a business inside Middletown Commons has been something of a full-circle moment for Tony. He recalls years ago when it was the fully functioning Middletown Mall. He remembers renting his prom tux and shopping at Chess King.
Now he and his family are part of the reincarnation of the mall in this new development.
“This was the place we always came and I can’t believe that I’m opening a store in the old mall,” Tony said. “And to see everything coming around this place it’s just so heartwarming that this is Fairmont and to know we have so many wonderful people making it a better place.”
Today, June 17, Detailing World is hosting an official grand opening from Noon to 6 p.m. with music and food, open to the community. They’re located at 2600 Middletown Commons Dr, Suite No. 246.
