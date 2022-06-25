FAIRMONT — Gaming Till Dawn has overcome many trials since opening for business its in 2016, and now, while at the top of his game, Jeff Erey is deciding to close shop on his own terms.
Gaming Till Dawn has been a mainstay on Merchant Street since the store opened in 2016. Named after Erey’s long-lost YouTube channel, the store was always a dream of his through his high school years, so, when asked why he opened the store his answer was simple.
“Because I could,” Erey said. “Owning a game store is kind of a dream for anyone in the hobby.”
Erey was just 19-years-old when he opened the store, now at 25, he’s looking to make some changes.
Walking in the front door, the walls are lined with classic video games and consoles, but the bread and butter of the business is behind the glass display cases in plastic cases. “Magic: The Gathering” the trading card game makes up about 70 percent of the store’s revenue.
MTG is what the store was built around. Gaming Till Dawn often hosted tournaments, launch events and other gatherings centered around the card game. But in recent years, Erey has grown disgruntled with the state of the game and the company who owns it, Wizards of the Coast.
According to Erey, Wizards is trying to cut out local game stores as middle men and move to a direct-to-customer sales model. This topped with increased costs, changes in rarity standards and overall quality reduction have killed his passion for the game and for selling it to customers.
“Local game stores are playing second fiddle. I see the writing on the wall and I just don’t want to deal with it anymore,” Erey said.
These changes are coupled with the shift in the overall atmosphere of local game stores. The appeal of a small-scale game shop is the community and the regulars who come to events and fill the shop. COVID-19 and its restrictions on safe gatherings forced stores to adapt their business models.
James Stevens, long-time friend of Erey and the store’s event coordinator, has been with Gaming Till Dawn before it was ever a brick-and-mortar store.
He’s the man in charge of pulling together launch events and tournaments and he noticed a paradigm shift for the stores and their patrons as the pandemic progressed.
“I remember that a huge event in Baltimore was canceled early in 2020, that was when I really realized how COVID was going to change things,” Stevens said. “It brought a big dynamic change. Here, we started hosting online events... it was different, but it was emblematic of the desire people had to play.”
The combination of COVID and corporate changes coming to the space, has resulted in many stores much bigger than Gaming Till Dawn shuttering. MTG is a household name in the tabletop gaming world and as local game stores are pushed out of the space, the community around those stores simply moves on.
Erey shared that he’s found several card games that he’s much more interested in playing now that MTG has succumbed to corporate greed, in his words.
But despite the challenges they faced, Erey and Stevens are still making a profit at the shop and are planning to close on their own terms for their own reasons.
“A lot of my friends that make this place what it is are moving away in July, along with the game changes and stress have all culminated,” Erey said. “I’ve found myself asking, ‘Why am I doing this?’”
But Stevens answered that question, for him it’s about the community fostered by small stores like these and about the people that come in to have a good time.
“At this point, I think it’s like losing family in a lot of ways. That might be dramatic to say but there are a lot of players that come here who have confided in me that they don’t know if they’ll keep playing if this store closes,” Stevens said. “For some people that are locals in Fairmont, we were their only option. There’s one store in White Hall and one in Morgantown, but they might not be able to travel that far to play a card game. I hope the culture we’ve been a part of keeps growing after we’re gone.”
Gaming Till Dawn’s final day open will be Monday, June 27. There are several sale priced items, which can be found on the store’s Facebook page.
