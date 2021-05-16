FAIRMONT — Main Street Fairmont kicked off its summer series of Hometown Markets.
After launching last year, some days that were scheduled to have a Hometown Market were cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Main Street Fairmont is trying again this year.
“This is the first of many events we have scheduled to get people out and about in the downtown area,” said Brad Merrifield, president of Main Street Fairmont.
Monroe Street was closed and the streets were lined with tents filled with local vendors selling their wares and food.
“We’re trying to show people that downtown [Fairmont] is vibrant, it’s a great place to be and it’s a great place to see your neighbors,” said Dan Swiger, project manager for Main Street Fairmont. “We’ve had a great crowd of people and all the vendors are happy and so are we.”
The next hometown market is scheduled for June 5 and the organizers are hoping things continue to grow in attendance and popularity.
“Future events will include a car show, a 5K in June and in October we’ll have our first Frank-and-Stein Festival. So, hotdogs and homebrew,” Swiger said.
The main goal of the market is to support local businesses.
“This is just a great opportunity to get people to provide some great support that’s needed for these small businesses. It’s also an opportunity to support the local businesses in the downtown area,” said Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont. “Springtime is here, the pandemic is beginning to wane so we’re just having a lot of fun.”
Vendors interested in setting up a tent at future events are welcome to apply at www.mainstreetfairmont.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.