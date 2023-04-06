FAIRMONT — The Marion Regional Development Corp. laid dormant for several years, but now that it’s up and functioning again, it needs a jump start.
That why Wednesday afternoon, leaders from organizations around Marion County gathered in the Innovation Center in the I-79 High Technology Park to learn what good economic development means for a community and how to get Marion County back on track after years of stagnation.
The meeting was led by Chuck Sexton, CEO of Next Move Group, a St. Louis, Missouri-based economic development consulting firm. Sexton worked as an economic developer in Kentucky before branching out and founding Next Move, a consulting firm that helps communities excel in economic development.
The meeting and the costs associated with developing a follow up, one-year plan was funded by a $10,000 grant from the EQT Foundation.
The first half of Wednesday was spent learning what a successful economic development operation looks like, the second half was devoted to opening the floor to guests who then bounced ideas around about how to best grow the community.
In a few months, Sexton will return with a one-year road map that lists all the steps that need to be taken by the MRDC and its supporters to act as a springboard for the region’s development.
After the session, Sexton reflected on what stuck out to him throughout the morning.
“What stuck out to me what that there’s never been an outside the box thought process here. There’s never been the thought that, ‘Hey, there’s a different way to fund our economic development programs.’ And there’s never been a strong, local economic development group with supportive leaders,” Sexton said. “I think there just needs to be that realization that you don’t have to do things the same old way.”
In his time working with communities similar to Marion County, Sexton has repeatedly witnessed how one of the hardest hurdles for communities to overcome is their past. In his experience, communities in a rut tend to be self-deprecating and have trouble seeing the vision an outsider can see.
“I’ve driven through this community hundreds of times up I-79 and I’ve always thought, ‘Man, this community must get all kinds of new companies, look at all the technology,’” Sexton said. “Then I come in and find out this county doesn’t even have a full-time economic development director.”
MRDC Director Allen Staggers fills the role in a part-time capacity and has voiced several times recently that he wants to pass the role on to someone who can devote full-time to being the economic development arm of the county.
Staggers organized the event Wednesday to show the leaders in the community what needs to change to fully tap into the potential of Marion County. Seeing the faces that turned out to the seminar gave him hope for the future of collaboration in the county and the surrounding region.
Represented were members of Fairmont City Council, Fairmont’s planning department, Marion County Commission, High Tech Foundation, the state’s regional development representative and many other organizations.
“Now’s the perfect time to look at what could be here in Marion County. By getting this wide spectrum of community members together, we can really give this the attention it deserves,” Staggers said. “There is a broad interest in economic development here and I think they want to learn more about it.”
At the forefront of many economic development discussions is the City of Fairmont, the largest municipality in the county and home to the High Tech Park, Speedway Business Park and other aspects of development.
Representing the city’s planning department at Wednesday’s meeting was Shae Strait, the director of planning for Fairmont.
“A great take away from today is seeing the strong support and collaboration between everyone. That’s the best thing because having everyone on board is absolutely necessary for us to be successful,” Strait said. “Currently, we’re having successes within the MRDC, the city and the county but we’re not fully invested to make some bigger things happen. That’s going to be the wonderful part about this.”
Representing the business community was Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Once this one-year plan is brought together, she hopes to see the community really home in on collaborations between organizations to bring in big-ticket businesses.
“I want to see us come together as a community to attract new businesses to the area. I want us to have the support from the county level, the state level and the federal level so it’s all seamless,” Shaw said. “We learned a lot today about how to do that, so we don’t rely on the way we’ve been doing it and I think we need to make some changes.”
