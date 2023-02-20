WHITE HALL — Unique Creations is a boutique that specializes in handmade goods from small businesses around the state.
The store, which is located at 23 Middletown Road in White Hall, celebrated its grand opening Saturday.
Co-owners Madi Brunett and Gabryele Bedford offer goods from around 35 vendors, including jewelry, cookies, clothing, custom woodworking items, bath bombs, car air fresheners, seasoning mixes and decorated cups, among other things.
"I didn’t know if we would have a lot of customers today, but the store has been full since the time we opened the doors. We even had people trying to get in before we opened," Brunett said.
"We’ve had a lot of support from the community," Bedford added.
Both co-owners have experience selling in other stores similar to theirs, with several vendors, but they both wanted to have their own space. But, they wanted to give back and give other small businesses a space to sell their work, the same way other businesses took a chance on them.
"The reason we brought vendors in is because that’s how both of us started — we were both in stores. So, we want to give them the opportunity to grow their business, at the same time we’re growing ours," Bedford said.
Both Brunett and Bedford sell items they make in the store and said that they want their vendors to know that they are working just as hard as them. Brunett makes jewelry and customized cups while Bedford makes customized clothing.
The vendors are from across West Virginia. Tamarack Village goods are also available in the store. During their grand opening on Saturday, they offered a free gift to the first 25 customers, held a raffle giveaway for a gift card and they collaborated with Hometown Hotdogs, which gave every customer who made a purchase the chance to receive a free hotdog.
One customer, artist Mary Johnson, said she used to sell art pieces in Tamarack Village and at craft shows, so she likes visiting places like Unique Creations.
"I think it’s wonderful. It’s unique and it has a lot of variety. It’s great and I’m hoping the best for them," Johnson said.
Brunett and Bedford said they spent weeks getting the store ready and the night before their grand opening, they stayed up until midnight and 2 a.m. making sure everything was perfect.
They said they are most excited to give back to the community and added that they will be able to hold fundraising events in the store.
Unique Creations is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 304-614-9043.
