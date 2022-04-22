WHITE HALL — Michael Yates says golf changed his life for the better and now he wants to make the sport more accessible.
From humble beginnings in Kentucky, Yates calls himself a “golf nut” and has a passion for the game that is hard to find. After working two jobs for most of his life, he’s now committed to his newest investment, The Turn.
Spotting a need for a specialty golf shop in the Fairmont area, Yates decided to open his own on Whitehall Boulevard.
Formerly a fabric shop, The Turn is aiming to become a one-stop shop for all things golf. Currently, Yates offers club fittings, repair, and general golf merchandise, but he has aspirations to expand his inventory into everything from full club sets, to golf outfits and swag.
“We can do anything from simple grip changes to shaft replacements and repairs or weight adjustments,” Yates said. “We can do anything to customize clubs or repair clubs.”
In his golf circles, Yates saw that the nearest repair shops for golf equipment were in Pittsburgh and for many part-time golfers, that wasn’t a feasible trip to make just for a repair.
On top of the shop and repair work, The Turn also offers golf simulation bays, where customers can practice their swing, play rounds, or track statistics about their game.
“These are not gimmicky like a PlayStation or Xbox videogame, you actually have to possess the physical talents to swing the club and put the ball in the hole, just like you would with a golf course,” Yates said.
The simulations add into Yates’s passion to make the game of golf more accessible. The games allow his customers to play on courses around the world, any time of year in any weather or conditions.
The Turn has been opened since December, but Thursday, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Yates and his team into the county with a ribbon cutting and a sponsored “Men’s Night Out,” which included free golf, pizza and discounted drinks.
In attendance was Tim Ridenour, White Hall’s deputy mayor, who is an avid golfer himself and said that he’s been excited to check out the business. He said he’s glad to see Yates chose White Hall to open shop.
“There’s not a lot of golf shops and usually you have to go to Morgantown or maybe Clarksburg to get your clubs fitted or worked on,” Ridenour said. “I think this is a good opportunity for White Hall to have this here and to meet people’s needs here.”
Tina Shaw, president of the chamber, said this was the chamber’s first attempt at a Men’s Night Out and that welcoming this new business offered the perfect opportunity to do so.
“We just thought it would be fun to do something for our chamber members ... now that we have a simulated golf course in the county,” Shaw said. “Normally we’d be planning our spring golf outing right now, but we moved that to the fall, so this is just a little treat for our golfers.”
The addition of such a unique business to the county shows Shaw that the area is thriving, and that businesses and investors are looking at Marion County and seeing an opportunity.
“Now we’ve got the eye of some different types of businesses that think this is a good place to locate,” Shaw said. “They can know that they’ll have the support of the community behind them.”
The Turn is located at 2939 Whitehall Blvd. and is open for bookings with either its simulations or repair services. For more information, call 304-816-3081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.