FAIRMONT — Stumptown Ales, a brewery in Davis, W.Va., has picked Fairmont to plant its first satellite location.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon that the popular West Virginia brewery had chosen Merchant Street to settle its second location. Stumptown Ales has been rated at the top of West Virginia craft beer since it opened in 2015.
The brewery has come a long way since then, with major upgrades to capacity and the owners, Cindy and Jon Robeson, have been mulling over a second location for several years.
Now that the pandemic has settled, and business is chugging along again, the two decided it was time to put the plan for a second location on the table.
“We’ve always wanted an additional taproom somewhere in state. We put the idea on the back burner for a while but recently it’s gotten more traction,” Jon Robeson said. “[The space] was already a bar so it didn’t need a lot of work and is turning out to be a really good spot for us.”
The couple hope to have the taproom open by April 1, 2023.
“We’re excited to bring our beer to more people in another part of the state,” Cindy Robeson said. “Here in Davis we’re very tourist-based... so it’ll be nice to have a good selection of our beer at another location.”
The taproom will be housed in 306 1/2 Merchant St. in a line of buildings that have long been in disrepair but have recently been renovated.
The 2,640 square-foot space was home to Shenanigans Bar & Grill and has been vacant since the business closed in 2018. The space at 306 1/2 along with the five adjacent buildings were recently bought by East Side Story LLC, a development and real estate company owned by Fairmont residents Jeff Merrifield and Doug Yost. The space is the first of the buildings to secure a tenant.
The rest are either still vacant or under renovations.
Merrifield and Yost reached out to Stumptown and showed off Fairmont and the location on Merchant Street and the Robesons were sold on the space.
Merrifield said that a high-profile tenant like Stumptown will hopefully serve as an anchor to fill the rest of their properties and help to revitalize the rest of Merchant Street.
“We started with just one of the buildings in that block and it wasn’t intentional to end up with the rest of these properties, but we started looking at the macro project and realized we could really do something good here for East Side,” Merrifield said.
The goal of the project is to get the buildings on Merchant Street in a “presentable condition, more than anything.” While Merrifield and Yost hope to continue restoring property around East Side, their focus for the time being will be on the five properties they currently have.
The bulk of the work will be with the facade of the buildings, and Main Street Fairmont already awarded East Side Story a $5,000 grant specifically for facade improvement.
“Pretty soon we’ll get to a point where the whole block looks nice,” Merrifield said. “We’re in this for the long haul.”
The linchpin of the development has been the concert series the county has put on in Palatine Park the last few years which has drawn thousands of people into the area. That’s in addition to the continued upgrades being done to the park such as boat ramps, additional seating, and splash park upgrades.
Merrifield said the success Palatine Park has brought to Merchant Street really showed the lack of a pub, eatery or really any kind of shop on the strip just above the park. That played a factor in his desire to do his part in improving Merchant Street.
All this together is a realization of the dream that kicked off the improvements of Palatine Park years ago. That dream was for Fairmont to have a lively and vibrant riverfront scene.
Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli has been involved with Palatine Park since the county purchased the park in 2013. He said that Stumptown Ales announcing their move into the area is a real milestone in the story of Palatine Park.
“This is some of the best news we could hear. We did a lot of upgrades to the park over the last year and to see other businesses coming in on the heels of that is exactly what we want to see,” Cinalli said. “That really is fulfilling the ultimate plan we laid out years ago when we started the park.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.