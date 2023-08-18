BRIDGEPORT — United Hospital Center has a new vice president of support services.
UHC President and CEO Dr. David F. Hess recently appointed Charles W. Papa to the position.
“We are thrilled to welcome Charles as part of the executive leadership team at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, as I am confident that he will serve as a thoughtful leader and mentor to those he directly oversees,” Hess said. “His extensive background, with more than 30 years of leadership in facilities management, will only continue to enhance the growth and development of UHC in the region and in the state.
Prior to UHC, Papa served as the director of facilities management and construction at Brandon Regional Hospital in Brandon, Florida. While at the 436-bed hospital, he oversaw five free standing emergency departments and off-site offices, which total to 650,000 square feet.
He comes to UHC with notoriety in his field having been awarded with a national Department of the Year by Healthcare Facilities Management Magazine and the American Hospital Association.
Papa’s appointment comes after UHC officials conducted a national search to replace Geoff Marshall, who retired in June after a 42-year career at UHC. During his tenure, Marshall oversaw the development and construction of the Bridgeport medical campus in 2010.
Before joining Brandon Regional Hospital in 2020, Papa served in several senior and assistant vice president facilities management roles at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, Florida, Maine Medical Center/Maine Health in Portland, Maine, Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida, Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Unity Health System in Rochester, New York.
“I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to join this high-performing team and becoming a member of the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center family,” Papa said. “The confidence that has been shown to me, by entrusting me with the future expansion and growth of one of the largest and most progressive hospitals in the state, is truly humbling. I am looking forward to getting started.”
A graduate of the University of Kings College in Toronto, Canada, Papa and his wife live in Fairmont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.