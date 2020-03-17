FAIRMONT — The Bee Keeping Club from East Fairmont High asked the Marion County Board of Education Monday if the group could keep beehives on campus for educational purposes.
Students from the club spoke about how they could keep the bees responsibly on East Fairmont High property, and how it would help them not only learn more about bees and beekeeping, but be advocates for the endangered insect.
“One of my goals was to pass on some of the research and knowledge I have conducted in beekeeping,” said Jamie Ford, advisor for the Bee Keeping Club. “They learn about how to handle the bees, they literally learn how to handle them from being involved in it.”
The students presented their research to the board, and talked about their own experiences in the club. Most had gone from being afraid of bees to being able to handle them in a hive on their own. They even said having a hive at a certain location on campus could be beneficial to the insect as well.
“It’s a really good experience for them,” Ford said.
The board members believed it would be possible to get a hive installed at East Fairmont High, and said the students presented good information that showed they had been learning about bees and beekeeping.
“It would be a very good educational experience,” said Randy Farley, Marion County School superintendent. “And you have done a great job with the presentation of a lot of your research.”
Also at the meeting, Sherald Hill, a representative from Prudential presented the Prudential Spirit of the Community Award to Carlie Ice, an eighth grade student at East Fairmont Middle School. Ice earned the award for pursuing community service on a local level, and was selected as Wests Virginia’s winner for her work with the Epilepsy Foundation.
“Carlie increases awareness of epilepsy, a disease she shares with 3.5 million other Americans,” Hill said. “By speaking to groups as a team representative of the West Virginia chapter of the Epilepsy Foundation and raises money for research.”
Also at the meeting, representatives from the American Federation of Teachers and the Marion Service Personnel Union spoke to the board with concerns for employees still having to go into schools this week, even though they have been ordered to close to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.
“We’re doing what we have to do,” said Kim Seccuro, president of the Service Personnel. “We want to quarantine but we still want to help our students get fed.”
Seccuro asked that the board find another solution to get the kids fed in the schools, without needing employees to go into the facilities to work. She said a volunteer group may be able to perform the same work, and would actually have a choice if they want to put themselves at risk.
The board members said they had to follow instruction from leaders in Charleston, but they, too, would like to find a solution to the problem.
“I don’t think anybody should be in schools,” said Board of Education member Richard Pellegrin. “I don’t think myself, or anybody at this table has the right to go out and say ‘You go out and risk.’ It’s just not right.”
Farley also said that he is sharing information he receives as he receives it, so as soon as a potential solution presents itself, he will relay it to the school administrators and employees. At this time, nothing has been ruled out, but the board members agreed they would likely be changing plans continuously.
“I don’t think anything is off the table,” said Board of Education president Mary Jo Thomas. “A lot of things are being considered.”
