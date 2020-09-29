FAIRMONT — With crowds of more than 25 people still not allowed throughout West Virginia because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairmont Chamber Music Society has put its season "on hold."
Brenda Giannis, president of the Fairmont Chamber Music Society, said the organization received grant money from the West Virginia Department of Art, Culture and History, which she normally applies for, so there were already artists booked to play this year.
She said these performances will be postponed rather than outright canceled, because the Chamber Music Society has paid for them through this grant.
"We have already contracted with our artists, and they are probably literally starving artists now," Giannis said. "We have contracts with the artists and we have this grant money to use for them, and we can't do any of it until we can open up and have our concerts."
The decision to postpone the season comes after deliberation over how the Chamber Music Society would be proceeding this year, Giannis said. She said the best decision was to schedule performances for some time next year, because she didn't want to have to turn anyone away from a show this year, and she does not believe showing the concerts virtually would have the same effect as a live performance.
"We're limited to 25 when you have a concert, so we could have it, but who is going to decide who is going to be able to get in and see it," Giannis said. "We thought about doing it online, but it's not the same thing. The ambiance of being at a live concert is what we're all about. So we're hoping that maybe we can do all five of our concerts in the spring."
According to Giannis, the Chamber Music Society normally nets more than 100 subscribers who pay for season tickets each year. This made it implausible to have a smaller crowd at shows the organization had planned.
"We have about 100 subscribers that come regularly," Giannis said. "We plan on doing it hopefully sometime, and if we can't do it this season, we will try to reschedule for next year once things open up."
Giannis said that while she is disappointed in the postponement of the season, she believes it was the safest choice. However, she believes it will make the performances even more more impactful once they do happen, because people are in need of a musical escape.
"It's so frustrating, and people need music now more than anything," Giannis said.
