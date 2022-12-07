FAIRMONT — A student organization at Fairmont State is looking for donations to help elementary school kids around the county.
Christmas with a Falcon is a fundraiser that started in 2020 and is hosted annually by Fairmont State University’s Student Government Association. SGA President Zachary Taylor based the project on a similar event held at his high school.
The purpose of the fundraiser is to assist students around the county that are in need of warm clothes, toys and anything else they might not wake up to on Christmas morning. Taylor reaches out to all of the elementary schools in Marion County, which in turn, select around 10 students — sometimes more, sometimes less — to buy gifts for. The goal is to raise $100 per student.
“These are students that the schools have identified as in need; the schools are worried that they may wake up to nothing on Christmas morning. So obviously, we want to mitigate that factor and buy as much as we can for every student. We do like to kind of perpetuate the spirit of giving. So we buy those students gifts, which can range from coats to food for some families,” Taylor said.
They also buy gifts for students to give to their family members and games for the families to play together. Taylor said all of the money donated goes 100% towards students and none of it is ever used to buy anything else — not even wrapping paper or gift boxes.
Taylor said he likes being able to participate in the event every year as a way to give back to the community surrounding Fairmont State University.
“I’m not from Marion County at all — 95% of residents, I don’t know and I’ll probably never have an interaction with — but my favorite part of it is just getting to give back to the community that supports Fairmont State. Because I’m so tied to Fairmont State and I feel such a loyalty to this place and to the community, I feel like it’s my job and Student Government’s job at Fairmont State to give back to the community,” Taylor said.
Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Heston agreed that there is power in the community.
“It’s such a testament to the giving nature of Marion County, and particularly when it is students helping students, when we see the power of this community to help those in need. The collaboration with FSU and the Falcon fundraiser does so much good, not only to set an example for our students, but to show the true reward of a collaboration with Fairmont State University that Marion County Schools so richly benefits from repeatedly,” Heston said.
Their goal is to raise $15,000 every year by Dec. 14. So far, they have raised $4,000. Taylor said this year it has been more difficult soliciting donations. Typically, many of the donations are given by local businesses around the county, but this year, they are not able to donate as much or at all.
“This year has been tough, it’s really been tough; there’s a lot of a lot of need. And it’s not just students and families in the community, it’s businesses, our primary base for donation comes from local businesses in Marion County. And sadly, they just aren’t able to give the way they used to. ... We’ve hit so many places in Marion County, and just it’s not here right now.
“With inflation and everything that’s happening, a lot of businesses just don’t extra to spare. It’s nothing against the community, it’s just kind of an illustration of the state of everything right now. It shows the need,” Taylor said.
To donate or for more information, contact Zachary Taylor at 304-880-6015 or at ztaylor3@students.fairmontstate.edu or visit their website. Checks are payable to FSU Student Government Association and can be mailed to John DeVault, 1201 Locust Ave.,Fairmont, WV, 26554. Donations need to be made by Dec. 14.
