Faith Church International of Fairmont donated $5,000 to the North Marion High softball team Tuesday to help remodel the concession stand at the school’s softball field. From left, Pastor Ken Wright presents coach Bobby Devaul with the check as Board of Education member Richard Pellegrin looks on.
Church helps North Marion High softball team
