FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday to stagger the terms for members of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission.
Several members of the commission resigned last month, in part because they wanted to stagger the terms of the members so the commission would not lose all of its members at once.
Fairmont Councilman Tom Mainella said once the ordinance procuring the staggered terms passed, members of the city leadership should look for people of different backgrounds to fill the seats to bolster the diversity of the committee.
“I think at some point, it would make sense to maybe put some criteria on different members,” Mainella said. “Like somebody from the handicap community, somebody from the gay community, someone from the Black community... just to increase the diversity.”
Fairmont Councilwoman Donna Blood also said she would like to see people of varying diversities on the commission, and getting the word out about the openings is the first step for the council.
“It’s so important people know that there’s openings on the commission right now,” Blood said. “It really needs some diversity on the commission.”
Also at the meeting, Cliff Jackson, director and architect of the Fairmont Community Development Partnership, and Kayleigh Kyle, the new executive director of the group, spoke to the council about the organization’s upcoming annual meeting. Jackson said the meeting, which will be held virtually on Nov. 30, will welcome input from community members who want to have a say in the partnership’s projects.
“The partnership serves Marion County and Fairmont by providing affordable housing and other economic development activities,” Jackson said. “We will be holding listening and planning sessions to invite the community to participate in creating a strategic plan for the organization.”
New to the Fairmont Community Development Partnership, Kyle introduced herself to City Council, and gave its members updates on the organization’s projects. She said the coronavirus pandemic forced the organization to slow down, but the staff members are getting it back to full speed, and work has commenced on renovating the old YMCA building.
“We have done a lot of administrative duties to get things situated and up and running after COVID,” Kyle said. “We’re currently at 93 percent occupancy, so we only have three vacant units right now... The YMCA apartments, I think everyone knows we own that building, and that is moving along.”
