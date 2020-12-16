FAIRMONT — Four members of Fairmont City Council attended their last council meetings Tuesday evening, including Mayor Brad Merrifield and council members Frank Yann, and Dora Grubb joined via phone.
Merrifield, Grubb and Deputy Mayor Phil Mason lost their races in the general election, and Yann decided not to run for another term. Merrifield said he is thankful to be able to serve on council and serve as mayor.
“It has been a pleasure meeting and building some of the relationships over the past four years, in particular the past two years,” Merrifield said. “These are things that I will take forward and hopefully be able to use doing some work with the private sector on projects I am passionate about.”
Yann also said he has enjoyed being able to serve as council member, a position he has held for two terms.
“I just want to thank the people of Fairmont for giving me the opportunity to serve two terms,” Yann said. “I want to thank all the members now and in the past, especially when I first came on, I had mentors like Bob Gribben, Ron Straight who helped me through it.”
In recognition of his service, Merrifield presented Yann with a plaque at the meeting.
“It has been a pleasure serving with you and agreeing sometimes and disagreeing sometimes,” Merrifield said to Yann. “At the end of the day, we worked it out.”
Yann agreed, and said he is happier to work with others even if he disagrees with them.
“We can disagree; I can disagree with your politics or something like that, but I’m not disagreeing with you,” Yann said. “I would never disrespect you or anything else like that for their thoughts.”
City Manager Valerie Means said she was thankful for the members of the council who appointed her to her position almost two years ago.
“I really appreciate all the services you have given to the community and I have really enjoyed working with you in the last year and a half since I have been on,” Means said. “I also thank you very much for being part of the administration that gave me a chance to come back to West Virginia and serve citizens of the community of Fairmont.”
Means also presented Merrifield with a plaque of his own, and said she enjoyed working with him as a leader of the city, and he tried to work on initiatives that would benefit people even outside of his district.
“You have been wonderful to work with,” Means said. “You would come to me with things not just for your district but citywide. We tried to work those things out and anything that you needed for your constituents to try to make it work, even if we couldn’t do it right away we would try to find a way to make that happen.”
Merrifield will be replaced on council by former Marion County Commissioner Rick Garcia, while Mason will be replaced by former Marion County School Board member Blair Montgomery and Grubb will be replaced by political newcomer Gia Deasy. Yann’s seat will be filled by another political newcomer, Anne Bolyard.
The new council members will be sworn in in January.
