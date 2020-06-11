FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council met in chambers Wednesday night for the first time in about two months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
However, it wasn’t the virus that took up a good portion of the meeting. Instead council members took time to reflect about Sunday’s demonstration downtown that was organized by pastors and activists with Black Lives Matter in recognition of the death of George Floyd that occurred May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd died in police custody while former police officer Derek Chauvin forced a knee to the back of Floy’d neck for more than eight and a half minutes, constricting his airway.
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield spoke at Sunday’s demonstration, and said he would be meeting with community officials on how to proceed on any necessary changes.
“The walk we had Sunday... It was refreshing,” Merrifield said. “We are going to have meetings just to share some of the issues the police have with what they do, and some of the issues that the citizenry has, and just have a free exchange.”
Several council members brought up the demonstration at the meeting, saying that the message of the activists was as impactful as it was peacefully conveyed.
“The rally Sunday afternoon at the courthouse was very moving,” said Council Member Donna Blood. “It’s a very sad time, but a time for change. I am encouraged and hopeful that we are all coming together on this to make positive change.”
Council Member and Deputy Mayor Phil Mason said he believes the message was not directly criticizing the Fairmont Police Department, which had officers present alongside the activists Sunday.
“From what I see in the community, the concerns expressed were not really addressed to the police, nor the police department in my view,” Mason said. “I think they were addressing some of the concerns about racism that takes place in our society and our community. I don’t think for a moment that it was addressed to our police department.”
Council Member Tom Mainella agreed, and said he, too, thought the demonstration was well planned.
“I thought that everybody was very complimentary of our police department,” Mainella said. “It was a very nicely done protest.”
After the comments from council members, Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means read a statement on the protests as well.
“Words cannot fully express how reprehensible were the actions that resulted in the death of Mr. Floyd,” Means said. “Recently, we have seen here in Fairmont, West Virginia and around the country people lifting their voices, rightfully outraged at the senseless loss of life and for the violence and injustice that occurs so often.”
Means went on to say that while the protests have been honored by the city so far, non-peaceful actions are not welcomed by the city.
“Peaceful protests against this and other senseless acts is a fundamental process of the American ideal,” Means said. “It is not acceptable to loot, destroy, and damage property, riot or impede moving traffic, or have unlawful assembly.”
