FAIRMONT — Two groups of Fairmont State University students presented art designs to the Fairmont City Council Tuesday evening.
The first concept was an impression of stained glass that recreates the look of downtown Fairmont and the grounds of Palatine Park, made up of mainly blue and green hues.
“When we created this design, we wanted to represent Marion County in both the past and the present,” said Haley Might, an art student at Fairmont State. “On the left is a representation of downtown Fairmont with the old Main Street look. As the mural continues to the right, it blends into Palatine Park, our representation of the present and the community today.”
The second was an impression of different historical figures who helped shape Fairmont and Marion County.
“After coming together as a group, we decided our main idea really was to implement characteristics of the history and roots of Marion County,” said Maralisa Marra, a Fairmont State student and member of the second group. “So that’s why we wanted to recognize and we wanted to pay tribute to the true historical figures, the hard workers of the trades and the diverse cultural background you can find in Marion County.”
The two designs were options for a planned mural city council approved to be painted on the wall at Palatine Park. The Fairmont State University students were commissioned by the city and the county, as well as the art department at Fairmont State.
“This was really something I wanted to create as a learning outcome,” said Joel Dugan, chair of the Department of Architecture, Art and Design at Fairmont State. “My intent was not to create a design and have the students paint it, it was to talk to them about the history and importance of public art and then to have them meet with community leaders and icons.”
Dugan spoke at council Tuesday evening about the students’ work, and how much work went into the designs they presented to city council.
“We met with a number of community members, we visited the Historical Society,” Dugan said. “We have had about six weeks of development.”
Dugan said he approached both the Marion County Commission and the City of Fairmont with hopes to start work on the project soon. He said the two governing bodies agreed to approve the project, and to split the cost for materials.
“I brought the proposal to the council after I visited the county commission meetings in the middle of November,” Dugan said. “They decided they were going to split the raw cost for materials and supplies 50/50.”
Dugan believes the council was mostly supportive of the designs the students came up with, and the mayor expressed his excitement as well.
“I just want to tell you all how excited I personally am,” said Mayor Brad Merrifield. “”I’m hoping for so much more interaction in the future and I’m sure we will get it with Mr. Dugan and the people involved.”
Dugan said that although only one of the two mural designs will be painted on the Palatine Park wall, all students in his class will be a part of the painting process. He also said he believes that no matter which one is ultimately chosen, the other design will likely be painted eventually somewhere else in town. He said that once selected, the students will begin painting within the next few weeks.
Overall, he wants the experience to be educational for the students not only from an artist’s standpoint, but from a community contributor’s as well.
“I’m just doing it under my course-load at the university,” Dugan said. “So the students who all signed up for the class and myself, we are truly in it for the experience and the opportunity.”
Both designs are posted on the Fairmont State Art Department’s Facebook page, and Dugan said people can comment on which design they would like to see painted at Palatine Park.
