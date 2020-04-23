MANNINGTON — Mannington City Council voted to terminate Brian Stewart from his position as police chief Tuesday evening.
The city held the meeting via a web-based Zoom conference, in which a 3-2 vote was cast to terminate Stewart’s employment. Mannington Mayor Ray Shadrick said he would not comment on the matter.
Donna Butera of Mannington attended the Zoom meeting. She said she believes Stewart’s termination was not only wrongful, but the process through which it was conducted was unethical.
“What they did was very unfair,” Butera said. “This was going to be very quietly done... and when 75 people rolled onto that Zoom, you could see it in the mayor’s face, there was panic. He called it immediately into executive session.”
Butera created an online petition to reinstate Stewart and then hold a proper meeting to discuss Stewart’s position once the stay-home order goes out of effect under the coronavirus pandemic.
“How they did it was wrong,” Butera said. “All we really want is for them to rescind that vote, reinstate him and when this stay-home order is lifted, hold a true council meeting and let him defend himself.”
Butera said she has appreciated Stewart’s work in the city since he took on the position of chief, and she wants to trust city council to follow the proper process.
“I don’t think Brian expected the support that he is getting,” Butera said. “He has gone above and beyond in the short time that he has been here.”
Residents also took to social media to voice their dismay about Stewart’s firing. Mannington resident Heather Willard Fluharty said she has worked with Stewart for nine months and can attest to the good job he was doing.
“He is a by the book kinda’ guy. We started actually having court. People were finally being held responsible for their tickets and crimes. People where actually starting to realize that there are consequences to actions,” Fluharty said.
Mannington City Council hired Stewart in June 2019 to replace former chief David James who retired July 26. James worked with Stewart for a few days to get him settled in, according to City Clerk Michele Fluharty.
Stewart was hired from the Fairmont Police Department where he retired on July 16, 2019. He described the police chief job in Mannington as “an amazing opportunity.”
A 21-year veteran of the Fairmont Police Department, Stewart served in various roles, from patrolman, detective, detective sergeant, day shift patrol sergeant and finally lieutenant patrol commander.
