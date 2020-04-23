FAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont has requested a jury trial as it moves to defend itself and two police officers from accusations the officers acted recklessly during a July 10, 2019 auto accident that killed a Fairmont man.
Filed on Friday, April 17, in Marion County Circuit Court, the city responsed to the case of “Emily Calhoun Santini v. Jakob Streyle” sets October 2021 as the start of the trial resulting from the accident involving a city police K9 Unit cruiser driven by officer Jakob Streyle who was traveling with fellow police officer Christopher Guinup.
His estate contends Steven Santini,72, of Fairmont, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which took place at the intersection of Bison Street and Country Club Road.
Santini died of “blunt force trauma” on impact, according to a police report prepared by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Santini estate attorney Tony O’Dell of Charleston firm Tiano O’Dell contends the K9 Unit vehicle’s own event data recorder, or black box, shows Streyle was driving at least 73 miles per hour on Country Club Road at the time of the crash.
The complaint further states Streyle was not actively engaged in an emergency call at the time of the collision.
In the city and policemen’s reply to the lawsuit’s filing, Cy Hill, the attorney representing all defendants, noted the case will be ready for trial by October 1, 2021.
Hill did not return a reporter’s phone call seeking comment.
The Santini estate also contends the city police officers involved in the accident had not been properly trained by the City of Fairmont to operate such a vehicle.
Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means did not return a reporter’s phone call seeking comment. Fairmont City attorney Kevin Sansalone did not return a reporter’s phone call seeking comment.
Photos show Santini’s Subaru Forester bent into the shape of the letter C after it collided with double-cab Dodge Ram K9 Unit truck driven by Streyle.
“Defendant Streyle carelessly, recklessly, grossly negligently and/or negligently drove the police cruiser at speeds of at least 73 MPH in a residential area of Fairmont with a posted speed limit of 35 MPH without sounding the siren and/or the flashing blue emergency lights,” O’Dell wrote in the complaint.
Santini was allegedly struck by the cruiser as he was pulling out of Bison Street across traffic and onto Country Club Road, headed toward Fairmont Avenue. The accident took place near the Smoker Friendly store.
The police vehicle struck the Subaru broadside on the driver’s door, which caused “the Forester to be flipped on its side and be propelled several yards from the point of the impact where it secondarily crashed into a telephone pole and gas pipeline near the roadway,” the lawsuit contends.
Mitchelle Van Pelt of Fairmont was visiting friends in the area when the accident occurred.
“The vehicle was completely smashed. There were car pieces and stuff on the road,” she said. “It was one of those wrecks where you look at it and instantly pray. I was like, ‘Oh, please, let everything be okay.’”
Van Pelt said the description of Santini’s Subaru bent like the letter C is a fairly accurate one.
“Yes, that’s pretty accurate. It was pretty well smashed,” she said. “It was bent. It was hit almost like it was t-boned.”
She arrived on the scene shortly after first responders and witnessed Santini’s draped body on the road.
“You could see there was something wrong. There was a person covered in a white sheet. They tried to have privacy, they put up a wall kind of thing, but you could tell there was a body underneath,” Van Pelt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.