FAIRMONT — It was mid-Tuesday afternoon when a boy and his mother walked by the wall across from the overlook at Palatine Park.
Joel Dugan, chair of architecture, art and design at Fairmont State University, and three students were painting a mural on the wall, when the boy asked them what they were doing.
Dugan explained the meaning of the background, which at the time was just a white layer covered with green at the top and some yellow in the bottom corner.
“The background plot has a winding, blending kind of pathway, similar to the waterway,” Dugan said. “One side on the top is going to be all luminary... the bottom will have a map of different street lines, and then the center is where all the people will show up.”
After about a year of discussions with city council and presenting design concepts Fairmont State’s art department is creating a mural of Marion County figures at Palatine Park. Funded in part by both Marion County and the City of Fairmont, Dugna pitched the mural idea to the city and his students created the design.
“We all learned about when we were writing papers on historical people, so we are starting with historical people,” Dugan said. “We probably see the idea being that if they continue on, we’ll start talking about place, sense of place and things that have been created by the people. That’s kind of my bigger idea.”
Work officially began on the mural Monday, when the team put down a white base layer on the wall. Dugan said that once the backdrop is filled in, the rest of the painting should not be difficult.
“First we need to fill out the background, the we work top to bottom,” Dugan said. “We’ll try to get the leg work done quick.”
Chloe Barber, a senior art education major at Fairmont State, said the next step will be to create the outlines of the figures meant to be depicted. Once that step is done, anyone from the community can make their mark on the mural by helping out.
“We’re going to take a lot of group help,” Barber said. “By probably next week, once we get shapes laid in and label colors, then anybody can help.”
Dugan said the process had been interrupted by the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but county and city officials have been supportive throughout. The semester in which the students started the project is also over, but Dugan said several involved in the project are still willing to help make it a reality.
“The county and the city have both been very supportive,” Dugan said. “We started as Fairmont State representatives, but at this point, we’re just like citizens.”
Having been in the works for so long, Dugan said he is happy to see students not give up on the mural just because of the pandemic. He said their work makes it all possible, and he anticipates seeing the final product.
“The thing that is most amazing is all these kids are here to donate their services,” Dugan said. “All of us are out of our term for doing it, we’re just stubborn enough to make sure the project gets done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.