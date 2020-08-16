FAIRMONT — Although it didn’t officially open on its regular date, Coal Country Mini Golf has been seeing steady business since late May when it was able to operate.
Mike Rohaly, owner of Coal Country Mini Golf, said the sport is already an activity that can be done while social distancing, which is why he believes the flow of guests has almost been consistent with past years.
“It has been surprisingly good,” Rohaly said. “I would say not quite totally up to normal, but it’s definitely busy. I think it is a good little escape from cabin fever.”
While mini golfing already has some social distancing elements to it, Coal Country has implemented a few more safety measures to ensure guests they can be safe while putting the 18. Rohaly said these measures are simple cleaning procedures, but they have been implemented to minimize the amount of germ flow among equipment.
“We’ve got lines on the concrete and ask people to use hand sanitizer when they first arrive,” Rohaly said. “We hand people their clubs and their golf balls after they have been sanitized and we take them from the guests when they’re finished, and they go to a sanitizing station.”
Rohaly credits Anna Runyan, a manager at Coal Country, with coming up with ideas to ensure this safety in the era of coronavirus. This is Runyan’s third season working at the course, and she made a few suggestions to ensure the safety of guests at the course.
“We also added some sanitizing procedures to the clubs and the balls,” Runyan said. “Everything you touch has been sanitized; no one else has touched it without it being cleaned, which made us feel a lot better, and I know it makes a lot of the guests feel better.”
Runyan said she was glad the course was able to open in a relatively normal way, because she, too, believes it is a good activity for people to take part in while socially distancing.
“Mini golfing is a social distance sport as is,” Runyan said. “That was exciting, that we knew we could handle things relatively normally, but we did have to make a couple differences to the entrance and exit procedures.”
Rohaly also said he, as a small business owner, was able to take advantage of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and get some federal grant money to help him keep Coal Country afloat when it could not generate revenue from customers.
“I did bring my crew to work early in May just to spruce up the place,” Rohaly said. “I would not have been able to do that if not for that loan.”
Rohaly said he is happy to even be able to open the business, let alone get a steady flow of customers coming to play. He said he hopes Coal Country can be an escape for people who still want to take part in summer activity this year.
“We’re fortunate just to be able to offer this little escape to people,” Rohaly said. “We’re also fortunate that we’re able to run the business at some level.”
Coal County Mini Golf is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, visit its website at www.coalcountrywv.com.
