Coalition raises concern for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT — Homeless residents in Marion County may be more at risk to the coronavirus COVID-19 than any other group because they already don’t have permanent shelter.
This week, the Fairmont Homeless Coalition met via teleconference to discuss how coronavirus could spread among the homeless population because they do not have access to water to wash their hands as prescribed in the protocols to end community spread.
Rochelle Satterfield, program coordinator for the Friendship Fairmont peer recovery center, said that with so many local businesses closed, including the Friendship room, those living without a home have nowhere to wash their hands or use the bathroom.
“With everything shut down, they don’t have a place to go with working soap and water,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield said she has been in discussions for outreach efforts to aid the area’s homeless, because they, too, are at risk of contracting COVID-19.
“It’s still in the very early planning stages, but Friendship Fairmont is looking for volunteers to do outreach to help people in homelessness right now,” she said. “We’re trying to work to put people who aren’t in shelter, because they could be at risk for coronavirus too.
D.D. Meighen, a facilitator of the Fairmont Homeless Coalition, said the need is immediate, because those experiencing homelessness have nowhere to go during the day or night, due to the unavailability of essential shelter services right now.
As it was designed, Friendship Fairmont allows homeless residents to drop in and get information on such issues as addiction counseling, shelter resources with help from counselors who have been or currently are in recovery or have been homeless themselves. However, with the governor’s stay at home order and, before that, social distancing, the homeless have little to no place to turn in Marion County.
“In terms of shutting down for safety of the public, we’re kind of not knowing what to do with the homeless,” Meighen said. “For the safety of everyone, we’ve kind of neglected the homeless or the people on the street, and agencies have come together to try to alleviate this situation.”
Meighen said the members of the Homeless Coalition are working to find ways to bring resources to the homeless community, and find groups that can provide these resources as quickly as possible.
“It’s an immediate problem,” Meighen said. “The second thing is offering as many resources as possible where help can be obtained, whether it be counseling services, transportation services, for which numbers can be obtained for people that might be able to help.”
Meighen said at this moment, public restrooms are a concern for him and the Homeless Coalition, and he would like to find a way to place portable restroom units in an area where the homeless can access for use of facilities as well as soap and water.
“We’ll try to get as many resources out as we can,” Meighen said. “To try to make sure anyone who needs a restroom, a hand washing station can find what they need during quarantine.”
For information on volunteering for Friendship Fairmont in the coming weeks, email Satterfield at rochelles4mphr@gmail.com.
