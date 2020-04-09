Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. High 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.