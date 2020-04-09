FAIRMONT — When the coronavirus forced parents and students to stay at home every day, Lorrie Young didn’t want to lose touch with the members of her home school co-op.
Young leads a co-op of several dozen other home school families in Fairmont. In order to find a way to stay connected through the quarantine, Young started a special Easter egg hunt that still allowed searchers to practice social distancing. The solution – decoratively created Easter eggs that are hung in the windows of local homes.
“We meet every week during the school year and we also had to quit meeting because the roll out of all the pandemic stuff,” Young said. “It was just a way to stay connected and we just added a bunch of other friends who could participate.”
Young and her co-op are not the only ones participating in this kind of activity. There is a Facebook group dedicated to photos of people’s houses and yards decorated with Easter eggs for people to find.
Marion County Window “Egg Hunt” currently has a little over 700 members, and multiple posts of people’s houses from all municipalities in the county for people to find. While Young is not part of the group, she said she noticed this kind of activity has been taking off in other parts of the country.
“We take a walk every day, so it’s been kind of fun to watch people start looking around,” Young said. “I think it gives people a sense of community, because even though we aren’t connecting by seeing each other we are connecting through this activity.”
The idea of the window egg hunt is for people to take walks through different neighborhoods and count how many eggs they see hung in windows along the way. They can share their findings on the Facebook page. Young said for her co-op, she offered a gift card to the family that could find the most eggs, to add a little competition to the endeavor.
“For anybody who I know is doing it we will send out a gift card,” Young said. “That was just a way to make it a little competitive.”
Young said the window egg hunt was just a way to bring some positive activity to people who may feel isolated by the quarantine. She said the eggs will probably stay up just past Easter, so people still have time to search.
“It gives kids something to do for fun during quarantine,” Young said. “Even older people can do it just creatively, just by hanging up Easter Eggs outside their houses.”
