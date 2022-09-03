FAIRMONT — A local nonprofit that helps who are facing eviction or having difficulty paying bills has new leadership.
When former executive director Jone Webb retired, the board of directors for Connecting Link decided the split those duties and give the role to two people.
The move is based on a study that shows how much better a company does when it is ran by the agency and not just one person.
Brandie Singleton is the new facility coordinator and Lois Martin is the office coordinator.
“Lois and I are a great team, we’re both great at what we do and we just can’t wait to see what the future holds,” Singleton said.
The agency primarily provides money to community members who are at-risk of having services such as electricity, water or sewage shut off or are having trouble paying rent. They also offer financial planning for people who have trouble budgeting their Social Security benefits. For Christmas, they collect and distribute gifts to teens ages 13 and up who are too old for the Salvation Army and Marion County Christmas Toy Shop programs.
Connecting Link receives money from donors, from the Tygart Valley United Way and from fundraising.
“Connecting Link is a funded partner of the Tygart Valley United Way and we are proud to provide funding for the Emerging Financial Assistance Program. Their work in our community helps families and individuals through some of their most difficult times,” Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said.
They host a variety of fundraising events throughout the year, including a popular holiday bingo event in November. This year, they will be hosting a virtual horse racing event, in which participants will dress in Kentucky Derby attire.
“What I like best about working with this agency and my position is just making people happy and seeing the people succeed. The biggest thing here at our agency is when you have that success story come back a few months later and say thank you,” Singleton said.
Connecting Link helps around 100 community members each month and they sit down and help with whatever they need. However, before Connecting Link can help an individual, they will usually recommend them to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources first because the state agency has more funding. After that, they will ask for some income information and then assess the needs of the person who needs help.
“We can potentially assist every client that walks in the door,” Singleton said.
The name for Connecting Link came about when a number of Fairmont churches decided to create one organization to provide assistance, so that people could not overuse church resources. Jone Webb was a member of the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches who came up with the idea for Connecting Link. The idea was that it would be the “Connecting Link,” between community members in need and churches across Fairmont, Rev. D.D. Meighen said.
Many churches in Fairmont donate to Connecting Link when they can because of this, Meighen said.
“The Connecting Link has been a vital connection for us between our churches and their services that they provide for people and they’ve been a blessing,” Meighen said.
For more information, visit Connecting Link’s website or Facebook or call 304-363-4882. To donate, you can mail or drop off checks or drop off items for the “Teen Angels” Program to their office at 205 Fairmont Ave. in downtown Fairmont.
