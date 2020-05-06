Coronavirus Czar: disease is sophisticated and nuanced

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s coronavirus czar said Tuesday that the virus “risk is more sophisticated, more nuanced” than we probably realize.
Dr. Clay Marsh, who is heading West Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, warned that while society is optimistically reopening after a prolonged mandatory lockdown, everyone needs to follow the guidelines in place.
Marsh, whose primary job is vice president & executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, said the social distancing and sanitation procedures of the past several weeks are crucial as the governor’s phased reopening moves forward.
“The virus is still there,” Marsh said, as part of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic press briefing on Tuesday. “When you go out, wear a face mask or face covering. It not only protects you from others, but others from you if you happen to be infected.”
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the telehealth initiative developed by the agency during the pandemic has been “hugely successful” and popular. Telemedicine is the distribution of health-related services and information using telecommunication technology.
“I want everybody to understand we are continuing telehealth services. Telehealth is successful and we want to keep it in place,” Crouch said. “The children love it, or so I’m told.”
Telemedicine is often beneficial for rural settings like West Virginia, where a lack of access to quality care, fewer physicians, funding issues, and lack of public transportation are often obstacles to good health.
Gov. Justice said residents who have exhausted unemployment compensation benefits may now apply for a 13-week extension through Workforce West Virginia. Funding for the Workforce West Virginia extension is provided by the CARES Act, Justice said.
The governor also announced self-employed residents whose business was adversely affected by the pandemic may begin applying for unemployment benefits today. This is Week 2 of Justice’s six-week plan to phase in reopening of the state economy.
Last week, hospitals and medical facilities were permitted to reopen. This week, small businesses of less than 10 employees are allowed to reopen. Also reopening this week are churches, funeral homes, outdoor dining establishments, and hair, nail, and grooming services.
During Week 3, which begins May 11, office buildings, government buildings, retail stores, specialty stores, dine-inside restaurants, parks, gyms, fitness centers, casinos, and more will be permitted to reopen.
There remains no timetable to reopen entertainment venues such as movie theaters, sporting events, and concerts. There is no permitted visitation at nursing homes.
According to the governor’s plan, all reopenings may be slowed, stopped or reversed should West Virginia’s positive COVID-19 cases move beyond 3%. An unexpected increase in COVID-19 positive hospitalizations or significant outbreaks of community-based transmission may also influence the reopening process, according to the plan.
